NBA News: Knicks Reveal Plan For Coach Tom Thibodeau After 2021-22 Season

There were high expectations for Coach Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. After successfully ending their playoff drought last year, most people thought that the Knicks are finally ready to reach the next level. Unfortunately, the Knicks have failed to live up to expectations from the team that is expected to make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference this season.

As of now, the Knicks are struggling to win games, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 28-40 record.

Coach Tom Thibodeau's Future With Knicks

Since the first half of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around Thibodeau and his future with the Knicks. With the team likely heading into another disappointing year, there's a growing belief around the league that the Knicks will fire Thibodeau in the 2022 NBA offseason. In mid-February, Ian Begley of SportsNets New York revealed that the confidence in Thibodeau has diminished among some of the most influential people in Madison Square Garden.

Latest Updates On Tom Thibodeau's Job

In a recent article, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report gave an update on the rumors surrounding Thibodeau's future with the Knicks. Though they are expected to miss the playoffs this year, Fischer revealed that the Knicks are expected to keep Thibodeau beyond the 2021-22 NBA season.

"After weeks of leaguewide speculation that Tom Thibodeau's tenure with New York was heading toward an unceremonious end, Thibodeau is expected to remain the Knicks' head coach beyond this 2021-22 season, league sources told B/R."

James Dolan Let Leon Rose Decide

It would be understandable if the Knicks really end up keeping Thibodeau as their head coach. The Knicks may have been a huge disappointment since this season, but Thibodeau remains the reigning Coach of the Year. In the midst of their struggle, Fischer revealed that Knicks owner James Dolan gave the front office the power to decide whether to fire Thibodeau or not. Though they failed to live up to expectations from their last year's success, Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose believes it would be best for them not to make any change on the team's bench.

Knicks Expected To Make Huge Roster Overhaul

Though Thibodeau is expected to keep his coaching job beyond the 2021-22 NBA season, the Knicks are highly unlikely to do the same with their current roster. If they want to bounce back from this year's disappointment, the Knicks would be needing to make major roster upgrades in the 2022 NBA offseason. Aside from adding big names on the trade and free agency market, they should also consider getting rid of players who don't fit alongside RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

