NBA News: Knicks Reveal Plan For Coach Tom Thibodeau After 2021-22 Season

There were high expectations for Coach Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. After successfully ending their playoff drought last year, most people thought that the Knicks are finally ready to reach the next level. Unfortunately, the Knicks have failed to live up to expectations from the team that is expected to make a huge noise in the Eastern Conference this season.

As of now, the Knicks are struggling to win games, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 28-40 record.