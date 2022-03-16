Surfer Alana Blanchard In Bikini Enjoys Sunset

When Alana Blanchard is not showing off her skills as the queen of the waves, she indulges in family leisure alongside her kids and partner, Jack Freestone. The family recently headed to the beach, where they enjoyed each other's company amid Alana's 32nd birthday. The euphoric family moment was blissful to watch on Instagram as Alana's little family celebrated with her. Here's what the star rocked for her birthday week!
Family Times Are The Best
The star surfer shared several snapshots and clips from the outing, starting with a heartwarming family photo. In the pic, Alana cradled her toddler son, Koda Riley Freestone, in her arms as she donned a red-and-white triangle bikini. The athlete who had her face away from the camera seemed to have had her fill with the ocean as she was slicked back to touch her waist slightly. On the other hand, Jack held their older child, Banks Harvey Freestone. The pair were the most adorable as they seemed to goggle at a shared joke.
A Trendy Mom
The next slide in the jolly family hangout was a me-time moment for Alana, who channeled her "hot mom" aura as she sat on her surfing board while lazily hovering in the beach water. She expertly posed for the camera, arching her back with her legs hanging on both sides. The birthday girl slightly angles her head to allow for a sun-kissed view. The other slides presented more warm moments of Alana enjoying her big day and being a hands-mom all at the same time. Alana sweetly wrote in her caption:
"Birthday week hits a little differently these days, #itsmybirthday #mykidsdontgiveashit
Alana Values Quality Family Time
This is not the first time Alana has stepped out on the white beach sand with her loved ones. In an Inquisitr report, the sports star, who doubles as a model, was out at another time with her spouse alone. The post from February showed the lovebirds cozying up after riding the big waves of the sea. Alana looked as vibrant as always, flashing a bright smile similar to Jack's. In the caption, the happy family woman stated she was in her "happy place."
Alana On Motherhood
Family is no doubt one of the best parts of Alana Blanchard's life, but there have been candid times about the stress that came with it. According to Surfer, Alana once laid it bare as she established that being a mom wasn't always rosy. In fact, she stated that it was "the most amazing thing" and "the hardest thing ever."
The star referred to parenting as a "learning process where one just had to put in their best daily. She shared that she and her spouse were a tag team in parenting such that when one parent was training for their next game, the other was catering to the kids. She ultimately pointed out that women could have careers while having babies if that was what they desired.