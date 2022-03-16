Surfer Alana Blanchard In Bikini Enjoys Sunset

Family is no doubt one of the best parts of Alana Blanchard's life, but there have been candid times about the stress that came with it. According to Surfer , Alana once laid it bare as she established that being a mom wasn't always rosy. In fact, she stated that it was "the most amazing thing" and "the hardest thing ever."

The star referred to parenting as a "learning process where one just had to put in their best daily. She shared that she and her spouse were a tag team in parenting such that when one parent was training for their next game, the other was catering to the kids. She ultimately pointed out that women could have careers while having babies if that was what they desired.