Surfer Sally Fitzgibbons Flaunts Toned Legs In Swimsuit

Sally, who made her Olympic debut in 2021, grew up as an active child in a household where she was never held back. Speaking with Carousel , Sally gushed over her parents, noting that they were supportive and even rode the waves with her sometimes. Sally also stated that she was able to do personal development and grow resilience due to her love for competitions.

The decorated surfer added that she never settled for less and was always on the go, trying to better at her craft and not fold under any form of pressure. The sports personality also chipped in that her love for surfing had not withered, and she remembers the day she rode her first wave each time she got herself on board.