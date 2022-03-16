World surf champion Sally Fitzgibbons took some moments to bask in her beauty hour while enjoying the weekend. The Australian pro surfer took to her Instagram page, where she shared a lovely image of herself, giving some style inspiration for bikini looks. Sally’s color combination is divine. Check it out!
Surfer Sally Fitzgibbons Flaunts Toned Legs In Swimsuit
The Latest
Shining In Pastel Colors
The Women’s World Tour champ basked outdoors as she was surrounded by shrubbery hedged stone terraces and an aura that could pass for a mood board. Sally looked lovely in a pastel yellow one-piece bathing suit, while she covered her hair in a pastel peach bucket hat which she turned up at the front. The 31-year-old rocked a voguish wristwatch and a smile that can never go out of style. She captioned her post:
“Pastel kinda weekend.”
Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
She Rocks Neutrals Too
Sally’s willowy physique was a perfect blend for her pastel color fashion, but it is just one of many color types that Sally has rocked in older times. Another of her beach uploads had the star surfer rocking a form-fitting swimsuit. Here Sally sat on a flight of wooden stairs with her hair looking wet, probably from her dive through the ocean. She complimented the glam with a pair of dark shades.
A Daunting Moment For Sally
Fashion is an integral part of Sally’s list of interests and her successful surfing career. However, her perseverance and strength take the most precedence. Sally has been literally battered by the sea, but not once did she lose interest. At the 2015 Fiji Games, the winds had lunged at her while she performed. She instantly felt sharp pains, and doctors advised that she needed rest. Being the defending champion carried on the game and maintained her winning title.
Her Motivating Story
Sally, who made her Olympic debut in 2021, grew up as an active child in a household where she was never held back. Speaking with Carousel, Sally gushed over her parents, noting that they were supportive and even rode the waves with her sometimes. Sally also stated that she was able to do personal development and grow resilience due to her love for competitions.
The decorated surfer added that she never settled for less and was always on the go, trying to better at her craft and not fold under any form of pressure. The sports personality also chipped in that her love for surfing had not withered, and she remembers the day she rode her first wave each time she got herself on board.