Elizabeth Hurley Gets Cheeky In Sheer Chanel

Getty | Mondadori Portfolio

Health & Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley tantalized fans with a sheer Chanel look as she took to Instagram to reveal how she was spending her Saturday night. Posing on a plush red-velvet sofa, the English beauty reclined on a set of ornate throw pillows, shooting a tempting glance at the camera.

Shared with her 2.3 million followers back in January, when The Royals star was nursing a sprained ankle, the upload was captioned: "This is me at home on Saturday night in @chanelofficial…" Hurley cheekily added in a parenthesis: "or am I lying on the sofa in my PJ’s flicking through my photos…"

Scroll to see the snap!

Dazzling In All-Black

Shutterstock | 842245

Whether or not it was a recent snap, Hurley looked exquisite in a black top with semi-sheer panels interrupted here and there by the elegant fishnet. Adorned with a chic floral motif in metallic silver, which also decorated the mesh cuffs trimmed with dainty fringes, the low-cut number was a lace-up style and hugged her figure closely.

Coquettishly pulled off of her shoulder on one side, it was cinched with an ornate belt accentuating her svelte waist. The eye-popping outfit was complete with a black velvet skirt that fit snugly across her hips.

Keep going for her post!

Chanel Icon

Getty | Serge BENHAMOU

Pictured above in an off-the-shoulder ruffle shirt at the Chanel Haute Couture FW 2004/2005 fashion show in Paris, Hurley has been rocking the French luxury brand almost since the beginning of her career. The British actress, who started off as a model and is now an entrepreneur with a successful swimwear brand to her name, finished off the look with sparkling jewelry.

She adorned her decolletage with a drop-down necklace and rocked a statement ring on her pinky, showing off the massive piece as she crossed one arm beneath her chest and grabbed her elbow.

Check it out below!

Flawless Glam

Shutterstock | 921176

The Estée Lauder ambassador gave herself a sultry stare with dramatic eyeliner and shimmering pink eyeshadow. She used the same color to accentuate her pout, parting her lips in a seductive expression that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

Likewise, her hair was styled to perfection, sporting blond highlights and tousled waves that fell over her shoulder.

The Bedazzled star credited Mary Greenwell for her flawless glam, tagging the MUA in her photo. The makeup artist and hairstylist is specialized in red-carpet looks and caters to celebrities including Cate Blanchet, Naomi Harris, Jessica Chastain, Uma Thurman, and Amanda Seyfried.

Hurley also tagged hairstylist Cyril Laloue, who was responsible for her playful waves, and New York-based photographer and director Stockton Johnson, who took the shot.

Ageless Beauty

Shutterstock | 242987224

Fans were left in awe by the alluring look, taking to the comments in large numbers to compliment the ageless beauty. "Without a doubt, the world's most beautiful woman!" gushed one person, while another said: "Cheers to endless true beauty & aging beyond gracefully."

"I shared an elevator once with you at Barney’s New York 😍😍😍 (circa 2000)," shared an enamored fan. Others who volunteered their confessions to the seductress went the romantic route, professing their love and even proposing matrimony.

