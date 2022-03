Tom Brady and Bill Belichick turned the New England Patriots into the team to beat in the NFL for two decades.

Regardless of how stacked or overpowered other teams were, or who was handling the backfield duties in New England, the Pats were the last team everybody wanted to face come playoff time.

Even so, Brady and Belichick grew apart with time and it became clear that the legendary quarterback didn't feel appreciated in Foxboro.