Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's cross-country road trip last summer ended tragically.

Petito's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park in September.

Laundrie came back home but disappeared again as soon as his girlfriend was reported missing. His remains were later found at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

But what role did Laundrie's parents play in the case? According to Petito's family, they did all they could to help their son escape justice.