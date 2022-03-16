'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

The Fantastic Beasts series has been a welcome return to the wizarding realm for Harry Potter fans worldwide. And with the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, that realm will grow even larger. It promises to be a thrilling watch with high stakes and a lot of fantastic magic.
All About 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore'
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a direct sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film series, which is based on one of J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter books. It is the eleventh film set in the wizarding world.
The fantasy film is directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.
When Is The Release Date Of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore'?
After being delayed due to the pandemic, the movie now has a release date. The new release date is Friday, April 8, 2022, in the United Kingdom, Friday, April 15, 2022, in the United States, and Thursday, April 28, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates.
The official trailer of the adventurous, magical movie was released three months ago and is available on YouTube and IMDb.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore'?
The upcoming adventurous movie features several actors and actresses from the direct sequel, including Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone/Aurelius Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Jessica Williams as Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks, and Katherine Waterston as Porpentina 'Tina' Goldstein.
In addition to these, Oliver Masucci stars as Anton Vogel, Richard Coyle as Aberforth Dumbledore, Mads Mikkelsen who replaced Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald and many others.
What Is 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' About?
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore takes place years after the events of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
It entails Grindelwald plotting to take over the wizarding world along with his growing number of followers and Dumbledore sending Scamander and his friends on a mission to help take him down.
The mission will take them all over the world, introducing Newt to hazardous forces, powerful wizards and witches, and, of course, more wonderful beasts. Fans will be counting down to the premiere to find out how Newt and his friends tackle Grindelwald and his followers.