'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is a direct sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and the third installment in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film series, which is based on one of J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter books. It is the eleventh film set in the wizarding world.

The fantasy film is directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J. K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.