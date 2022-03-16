Russian and Chechen politician Ramzan Kadyrov joined the Twitter feud and called Musk "Elona," which only prompted the SpaceX CEO to change his Twitter name to Elona Musk.

Putin attacked Ukraine on Feb.

Russia attacked Ukraine unprovoked on Feb. 25, with Putin claiming that he was invading Ukraine so Russia could be "safe, develop and exist." More than 3 million people have escaped Ukraine, a country of 44 million, as Putin continues to bomb the country. Poland has accepted 1.7 million fleeing Ukrainians so far.

The head of the International Rescue Committee, Heather Macey, said that refugees are hungry and cold once they arrive in Poland. "People are arriving across the border exhausted, hungry and cold,” she said. The people crossing the border are also traumatized by Putin's attack on their homeland.

After receiving a reply from Kadyrov advising Musk that Putin would "beat the hell out of" him, Musk declined more training and said it would give him an advantage. He also accused Putin of being afraid to fight. He also signed his name "Elona."

"Thank you for the offer," wrote Musk. "But such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona."