Chanel West Coast Is 'Gettin A Lil Thick'

One of those women is Chanel West Coast, as noted in her workout video. Asides from getting her exercise on, the 33-year-old is a good rapper even though she's not a mainstream act yet. Her big break seems right around the corner. Meanwhile, she vlogs some of her experiences on a YouTube Channel with almost half a million subscribers.

Chanel shares diverse content, including BTS shots and bloopers, festival and show appearances, private events with her circle, and so much more.