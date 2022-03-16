Chanel West Coast took her fans on a day in her life, showing how she gets an enviable physique. The rapper commented on her growing body, saying, "Gettin a lil thick lately but we still maintaining 💪🏼," accompanied with an inside joke for internet users,"#getupandwork lol." She takes us through her exercise reps, flexing her muscles as she moves from one piece of equipment to the other event though she collapses (jokingly) at the end.
Chanel West Coast Is 'Gettin A Lil Thick'
Chanel Gets Busy In The Gym
The 33-year-old conducted a full-body workout wearing a camouflage print pastel blue activewear set. Her leggings hugged her lower body from glutes to legs as she did her lunges and planks, the same way the cross-back strap on her top highlighted her back muscles as they contracted and released during weighted presses. She tied her blonde hair in a messy ponytail keeping it away from her face to avoid trivial distractions.
Kim's Advice Gone Wrong
Chanel's inside joke referred to Kim Kardashian's infamous quip about Women not being willing to work during International Women's Month! The 42-year-old businesswoman interviewed with Variety alongside her sisters and mother, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris, where she explicitly told women to "Get [their] fu*king as*es up and work!" The message didn't meet the public well, considering the number of women worldwide who actually work.
Chanel's YouTube Channel Is Everything And More
One of those women is Chanel West Coast, as noted in her workout video. Asides from getting her exercise on, the 33-year-old is a good rapper even though she's not a mainstream act yet. Her big break seems right around the corner. Meanwhile, she vlogs some of her experiences on a YouTube Channel with almost half a million subscribers.
Chanel shares diverse content, including BTS shots and bloopers, festival and show appearances, private events with her circle, and so much more.
New Music Out Now
One thing about Chanel West Coast is her creative mind, and you can explore it in her latest video, Vinyl. The music video "movie" is set in the retro eighties as a lady tries to seduce her lover. It's a fun and flirty video filled with many outfit changes which fashion enthusiasts would love.
Chanel plays dress-up with her followers when she's not filming content for her rap career, teasing them with sultry snaps. From lingerie sets to skintight bodysuits and scant-clad cosplay costumes, she's rocked them all. Think it, and yes, she's done it!