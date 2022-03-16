Hailey Bieber Soaks Up Sun In Lingerie

According to PEOPLE, Justin was very worried for his wife, and he's losing sleep from watching her rest. A source told the publication that the supermodel doesn't want anyone worrying about her health even though it was a terrifying experience for all parties involved.

Hailey added in her official statement,

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"