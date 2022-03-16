Hailey Rhode Bieber is back like she never left! After suffering a minor blood clot in her brain last weekend, the supermodel scared everyone, especially her pop star husband, Justin Bieber. However, her latest snap intimates fans that she's well on her way to recovery if not fully recovered. She reprised her role as an Angel for Victoria's Secret latest collection, "The Dream Angels," showing off her toned abs and thighs.
Hailey Bieber Soaks Up Sun In Lingerie
The Latest
Victoria's Angel
Hailey chose a soft yellow lace Victoria's Secret lingerie to blend with the vegetation in her photoshoot background. The 25-year-old posed in different positions displaying all angles of her defined physique as she walked across the field. In the second slide, Hailey wears a floral print chiffon coverall to accentuate her lacey set and add more colors to her look. She closed the slideshow with a floral openwork lace-up bustier set alongside Imaan Hammam.
Lots Of Love For Hailey
Hailey's post received a lot of love, with one commenter writing, "She is a glowing goddess with Jesus light shining on her," and another saying, "Angel Energy!" However, not all approval came in the comment section, as beauty mogul Kylie Jenner joined the 1.8 million people double-tapping to like the picture.
Kylie is the younger sister to Hailey's best friend and colleague Kendall Jenner, 26, making the two longtime family friends. Justin also shared the photoshoot featuring Imaan and his wife on his Instafeed, calling it "Absolutely stunning."
Hailey's Health Scare
The supermodel caused quite the stir on Social Media when she announced her hospitalization from a minor blot clot in her brain. According to a now-expired Insta story share, Hailey had stroke-like symptoms at breakfast, so she was rushed to the hospital. The Doctors then explained that she "suffered a very small blood clot" in her brain, leading to a lack of oxygen hence the fainting. Per her post, the supermodel recovered almost immediately.
Justin Stays Up To Keep Watch
According to PEOPLE, Justin was very worried for his wife, and he's losing sleep from watching her rest. A source told the publication that the supermodel doesn't want anyone worrying about her health even though it was a terrifying experience for all parties involved.
Hailey added in her official statement,
"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"