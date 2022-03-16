NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Trade Package Centered On Tyler Herro

The Miami Heat are currently establishing a remarkable performance in the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, the Heat have won seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 45-24 record. However, despite having the best record in the East, the Heat's road to the 2022 NBA Finals isn't expected to be easy, especially with the presence of powerhouse teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets.

If they once again fall short of achieving their main goal, the Heat are expected to try to find ways to further improve their roster next summer.