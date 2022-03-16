NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Trade Package Centered On Tyler Herro

Getty | Kevin C. Cox

Sports
JB Baruelo

The Miami Heat are currently establishing a remarkable performance in the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season. So far, the Heat have won seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 45-24 record. However, despite having the best record in the East, the Heat's road to the 2022 NBA Finals isn't expected to be easy, especially with the presence of powerhouse teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets.

If they once again fall short of achieving their main goal, the Heat are expected to try to find ways to further improve their roster next summer.

The Latest

Step Into Kerry Washington's Former $25M Penthouse

CJ Perry Offers Rear View In Bikini

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Sacrifice Tyrese Maxey To Create Superteam With Bradley Beal Next Summer

Hailey Bieber Soaks Up Sun In Lingerie

Chanel West Coast Is 'Gettin A Lil Thick'

Using Tyler Herro To Land Superior Talent

Getty | Michael Reaves

In a recent article, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report discussed Tyler Herro and his future with the Heat. Herro may be one of the main reasons behind their current success, but Fischer believes the Heat won't mind using him as a trade chip to land another superstar in the 2022 NBA offseason.

"Miami has clearly come to highly value Herro and was resistant to moving him to Toronto for Lowry last year, sources said. Yet league insiders maintain the Heat would sacrifice Herro's promising ceiling for a chance to land the right superior talent."

Sports

Mandy Rose In Bikini Presents Her Valentine

By chisom

Potential Trade Target - Anthony Davis

Getty | Steph Chambers

According to Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network, one of the players that the Heat could target in the potential deal involving Herro is All-Star power forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Given the current state of their franchise, it wouldn’t hurt Miami to check in on Davis’ availability and see what it could potentially cost to acquire him in a deal. Davis has dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, but the Heat present him the exact kind of opportunity he is looking for."

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence Shares Workout Routine In Bikini

Stephanie Gilmore Roxy Ad Creates Controversy [Video]

Heat Create Fearsome Foursome

Getty | Katelyn Mulcahy

Trading a package centered on Herro for Davis would be a no-brainer for the Heat. Davis may be currently recovering from an injury but when he's 100 percent healthy, he could significantly improve the Heat's performance on both ends of the floor and enable them to create a fearsome foursome with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo in the 2022-23 NBA season. In Davis, the Heat would be getting a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer.

This season, the 29-year-old power forward is averaging 23.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.7 percent from the field. If he meshes well with Butler, Lowry, and Adebayo, the Heat would be a matchup nightmare to every powerhouse team in the league.

Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade

Getty | Michael Reaves

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Heat would only be worth exploring for the Lakers if LeBron James leaves and they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Herro would give the Lakers the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Los Angeles. He may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game but during the times when the Heat's superstars were injured, he has shown his ability to lead a team.

Herro may not have shown any sign that he's not happy with the Heat, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to a team where he could be the face of the franchise and the No. 1 option on the offensive end of the floor.

Read Next

Must Read

Nikki Bella Offers Rear View In Bikini

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Is 'Better In Slytherin'

Emily Ratajkowski In Bikini Examines Her Swimwear

Mandy Rose In Swimsuit Explains Why She 'Raises Her Voice'

Sasha Banks In Bikini Celebrates 'WrestleMania'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.