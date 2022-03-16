NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Sacrifice Tyrese Maxey To Create Superteam With Bradley Beal Next Summer

Sports
JB Baruelo

The successful acquisition of James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets has undoubtedly changed the Philadelphia 76ers' fate in the 2021-22 NBA season. From an average playoff team, the arrival of Harden has turned the Sixers into one of the top favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2022 NBA Finals. However, despite having the tandem of Harden and Joel Embiid, there's no 100 percent assurance that the Sixers would bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, especially with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league.

If they fall short of achieving their main goal, the Sixers are expected to find a way to further improve their roster around Embiid and Harden.

The Dream Trade Target

Even after trading for Harden, the Sixers still have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal next summer. One of the dream trade targets for the Sixers is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. The Wizards may haven't shown any indication that they are planning to move Beal but if he expresses his desire to leave, they would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market.

Creating A Superteam

In a recent article, Addam Goldman of Fadeaway World came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Sixers to create a "superteam" featuring Beal, Harden, and Embiid next summer. However, to make it happen, the Sixers would have to give up a young and promising point guard like Tyrese Maxey. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a trade package that includes Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

Is Bradley Beal Worth Giving Up Tyrese Maxey?

Giving up a player like Maxey would be a tough decision for the Sixers. However, it's something that they should strongly consider if they think that they still need more star power to end their title drought. Sacrificing Maxey for Beal would definitely be worth it for the Sixers.

Beal would give the Sixers a very reliable third-scoring option behind Harden and Embiid, as well as a good playmaker and a decent floor spacer. What makes him a more intriguing acquisition for the Sixers is his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him the ideal third fiddle alongside ball-dominant superstars like Harden and Embiid next season.

Tyrese Maxey Helps Wizards Rebuild

Maxey would be an intriguing acquisition for the Wizards. He may not be as good as Beal right now, but he has shown huge potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. This season, he's posting impressive numbers, averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

In the trade that would send them to Washington, Maxey and Thybulle would join forces with Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, and Deni Avdija and form the core of the next title-contending that the Wizards would try to build in the post-Beal era.

