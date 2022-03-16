NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Sacrifice Tyrese Maxey To Create Superteam With Bradley Beal Next Summer

The successful acquisition of James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets has undoubtedly changed the Philadelphia 76ers' fate in the 2021-22 NBA season. From an average playoff team, the arrival of Harden has turned the Sixers into one of the top favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2022 NBA Finals. However, despite having the tandem of Harden and Joel Embiid, there's no 100 percent assurance that the Sixers would bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, especially with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league.

If they fall short of achieving their main goal, the Sixers are expected to find a way to further improve their roster around Embiid and Harden.