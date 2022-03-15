Joe Rogan's Podcast Audience Key To Winning Elections, Research Shows

When Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience during the 2020 presidential election, liberal groups and activists denounced him, slamming the show's host Joe Rogan as a far-right radical.

But Rogan, a self-described progressive, ultimately endorsed Sanders for president, backing him over Joe Biden and about a dozen other Democrats.

Though Rogan's endorsement did not help tip the scales in Sanders' favor, wooing his audience may be key to winning elections, according to new research.