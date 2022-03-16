Step Into Kerry Washington's Former $25M Penthouse

Kerry Washington rose to fame after portraying Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert, in the ABC drama series, Scandal from 2012 to 2018.
The American Star actress found herself a home on the Upper West Side when she needed a place to stay in New York City while starring in the Broadway drama American Son.
According to Mansion Global, the penthouse apartment she opted to rent for about a year in 2019, which was later featured in Architectural Digest, is currently on the market for $25 million.
According to records, the aerie was last sold in 2016 for $19.7 million. The apartment has been rented out as a luxury rental since that time. The house was listed for rent at $68,000 per month when Kerry lived there.
Take a trip inside Kerry's rented NYC penthouse below.