Step Into Kerry Washington's Former $25M Penthouse

Kerry Washington rose to fame after portraying Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert, in the ABC drama series, Scandal from 2012 to 2018. 

The American Star actress found herself a home on the Upper West Side when she needed a place to stay in New York City while starring in the Broadway drama  American Son

According to Mansion Global, the penthouse apartment she opted to rent for about a year in 2019, which was later featured in Architectural Digest, is currently on the market for $25 million.

According to records, the aerie was last sold in 2016 for $19.7 million. The apartment has been rented out as a luxury rental since that time. The house was listed for rent at $68,000 per month when Kerry lived there.

Take a trip inside Kerry's rented NYC penthouse below.

Inside Kerry's Rented NYC Penthouse

The penthouse has six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a private elevator landing.

One can enjoy beautiful views of the Hudson River and sunset through magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows. A look-through fireplace separates the open living and dining areas.

Kerry's Favorite Spot

Like her famed Scandal character, Olivia Pope, who savors a glass of wine on her couch at the end of a hard day fixing presidential problems, Kerry's favorite go-to spot was the corner living room sofa.

Kerry told AD, "That Cloud couch is dangerous — I never wanted to get up."

Interior Amenities 

The apartment's interior amenities include an eat-in chef's kitchen, a cinema room with a wet bar and built-in wine fridge, a mudroom, a laundry room, and a sitting room. In addition, there is a bespoke walk-in closet, spa bathrooms with walk-in showers, and one windowed soaking tub in the master bedroom. 

Exterior Amenities 

A gym, spa, 75-foot pool, 38-foot rock-climbing wall, basketball and squash courts, bowling alley, golf simulator, residents' lounge, game room, screening room, and events room with catering kitchen are among the property's exterior amenities. There's also an indoor playground designed by Kidville. 

The Mansion's Main Suite

The main suite offers two bathrooms, custom walk-in California closets, and a private sitting area. The Zuma soaking tub and bespoke vanities are the highlights of the room.

The extra bedrooms each have an en-suite bathroom and plenty of closet space, making it ideal for large families or individuals who frequently entertain guests. There's also a mudroom, laundry room, and extra powder room, as well as a media room with a built-in wine fridge.

