Step Into Kerry Washington's Former $25M Penthouse

Kerry Washington rose to fame after portraying Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert, in the ABC drama series, Scandal from 2012 to 2018.

The American Star actress found herself a home on the Upper West Side when she needed a place to stay in New York City while starring in the Broadway drama American Son.

According to Mansion Global , the penthouse apartment she opted to rent for about a year in 2019, which was later featured in Architectural Digest, is currently on the market for $25 million.

According to records, the aerie was last sold in 2016 for $19.7 million. The apartment has been rented out as a luxury rental since that time. The house was listed for rent at $68,000 per month when Kerry lived there.

Take a trip inside Kerry's rented NYC penthouse below.