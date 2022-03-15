Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Julius Randle and his future with the New York Knicks. With his failure to live up to the hype of his last season's performance, some people started to question if Randle should be part of the Knicks' long-term plans. The 2022 NBA trade deadline may have passed with Randle still an official member of the Knicks' roster, but he's expected to be back on the trading block in the 2022 NBA offseason.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Julius Randle To Mavs For Tim Hardaway Jr. & Sterling Brown
The Latest
Julius Randle To Dallas Mavericks
Randle may have shown a decline in his numbers this season but once he becomes available on the trade market, he's expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster. One of the potential trade destinations for Randle next summer is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report discussed "surprising" trades that could happen in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include a hypothetical deal that would send Randle to the Mavericks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Sterling Brown.
Celebrities
Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits
This is what a freeski star eats.
Follow Move For Russell Westbrook Trade
As Bailey noted, the proposed trade deal with the Mavericks would make more sense for the Knicks if they decide to pursue Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook in the 2022 NBA offseason. With his ball dominance and inability to attract defenders from beyond the arc, Bailey believes that Randle would be a bad fit alongside Westbrook in New York. By sending him to Dallas, the Knicks would be able to run the show with Westbrook as their main guy while surrounding him with two veteran three-and-D wingmen in Hardaway Jr. and Brown.
Julius Randle Boosts Mavericks' Frontcourt
Randle would be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. He may have gone through plenty of ups and downs this season, but he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floors. He would give the Mavericks another prolific scorer next to Doncic, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and floor spacer. This season, the 27-year-old power forward is averaging 20.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Julius Randle's Fit Alongside Luka Doncic
There would still be some questions regarding Randle's fit with Doncic, but it isn't expected to be as problematic as his possible pairing with Westbrook. When utilized correctly, Bailey believes Randle would be an "intriguing weapon" for the Mavericks.
"For Dallas, one might think that pairing Randle with Luka Doncic would lead to a lot of the same problems he might have with Westbrook," Bailey wrote. "Randle has grown accustomed to dominating the ball, but there'd be little reason to humor that on a team with Luka. But if the Mavericks used Randle more as a roll man or a secondary creator who'd attack closeouts against defenses scrambled by Doncic, his size and athleticism could make him an intriguing weapon."