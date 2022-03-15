NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Julius Randle To Mavs For Tim Hardaway Jr. & Sterling Brown

There would still be some questions regarding Randle's fit with Doncic, but it isn't expected to be as problematic as his possible pairing with Westbrook. When utilized correctly, Bailey believes Randle would be an "intriguing weapon" for the Mavericks.

"For Dallas, one might think that pairing Randle with Luka Doncic would lead to a lot of the same problems he might have with Westbrook," Bailey wrote. "Randle has grown accustomed to dominating the ball, but there'd be little reason to humor that on a team with Luka. But if the Mavericks used Randle more as a roll man or a secondary creator who'd attack closeouts against defenses scrambled by Doncic, his size and athleticism could make him an intriguing weapon."