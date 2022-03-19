Nastia Liukin Flaunts Gucci Gains In Skimpy Top

Getty | Allen Berezovsky

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has been showing off her Gucci style while in a stunning skimpy top and pants look. The 32-year-old gymnast and style queen is known for her love of high-end brands - while 2021 brought a Chanel ensemble as the blonde counted down to the 12th annual Nastia Cup, her Instagram has also been shouting out Italian label Gucci.

Posting before the pandemic was a thing and while ushering in Pumpkin Spice season, Nastia updated for her 1.1 million followers with a chic and beachy linen outfit, also donning white Gucci shoes and making sure the $$$ brand was tagged.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Still Want To Sign Trevor Story

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Draft Pick For Jerami Grant

Lily-Rose Depp Glows In New Chanel Campaign

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

Farrah Abraham In Sheer Versace After' Grocery Shopping'

Stuns In Beachy Gucci

Shutterstock | 64736

Scroll for the snap. Liukin was all smiles on an outdoor path and backed by chic white loungers and greenery. The Moscow-born star showcased hints of her rock-hard abs in a girly and pale blue linen top, going sleeveless and matching the stylish upper with a wide-legged and culottes-style pair of slacks.

Also posing with a black quilted and chain shoulder bag and next to a wall with a denim jacket strewn across it, the five-time Olympic medalist showcased a snazzy and slip-on pair of white Gucci mules - these bore the brand's iconic gold chain logo.

Health & Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone Stuns In Sheer Dress At Christian Siriano Show

By Triston Brewer

See More Photos Below

With her long locks down and flashing her pearly whites, Liukin told her followers:

"I can’t believe Fall is already right around the corner (aka pumpkin spice everything!!!!) which means Summer is coming to an end." She added: "I swear it was just July 4th and I was picking out swimsuits, now my shopping cart is filled with sweaters and booties! Although summer is ending, that only means that fall collections are being released, sooo summer collections are going on sale!"

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

Loving Her Brands

Getty | Donald Kravitz

Nastia continued: "Who doesn’t love a good summer sale?! Head over to my blog now to see all my picks!!"

Beady-eyed fans will have spotted that Nastia is also a giant fan of British luxury designer Burberry. She's also in with the hip labels - in 2022, she's been wearing Ganni and Acne Studios. Just this week, she posted a sunny skiing shot, and the headgear shouted out French brand Celine.

Ripped Pants Moment

There's always humor from Nastia, who recently posted in hot pink pants and with fresh flowers and while shouting out her besties. "Swipe to watch the BTS of capturing this content… caution pants might have been ripped in the making of this photo," she jokingly wrote.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Danica Patrick Shows Off Her Incredible Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings: 'So Yummy'

Miley Cyrus' New Skunk Hair Is Everything

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.