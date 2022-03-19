Nastia Liukin Flaunts Gucci Gains In Skimpy Top

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has been showing off her Gucci style while in a stunning skimpy top and pants look. The 32-year-old gymnast and style queen is known for her love of high-end brands - while 2021 brought a Chanel ensemble as the blonde counted down to the 12th annual Nastia Cup, her Instagram has also been shouting out Italian label Gucci.

Posting before the pandemic was a thing and while ushering in Pumpkin Spice season, Nastia updated for her 1.1 million followers with a chic and beachy linen outfit, also donning white Gucci shoes and making sure the $$$ brand was tagged.