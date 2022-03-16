CJ Perry Offers Rear View In Bikini

Ex-WWE superstar Lana a.k.a. C.J. Perry, showed us what she's working with in an Instagram share. The athlete/actress put on a leggy display in a bikini share to her almost four million Instagram followers. She teased the fans with a mini-trivia, asking them to guess her location even though the only clue she gave was a beach in the background.

At 36-year-old, Lana boasts a toned figure with age-defying defined curves and ample bosoms. She also enjoys spending time on the beach, as she's proven severally on her feed.

Lana Feeds Her Bikini Body

Lana laid on her side then leaned on her arm as she showed off her hips, cleavage, and toned abs in a lilac bikini. The top held her bosoms up by two tie-straps while her high-rise bottom dug into her waist. Lana left her blonde hair untouched, giving it a breeze-blown messy curl as she placed her hands on her forehead.

In the subsequent posts, the 36-year-old enjoyed a meal of crab legs tearing into the seafood with no care in the world. Lana changed into denim pants and covered her hair with a nude hat.

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Lana And The Ocean

According to her social media content, Lana's love for the ocean is undisputed because she spent most of her leisure on the beach or at a pool. When sharing her memories for the last year, most of the posts featured her wearing some swimsuit or the other.

She included her husband Miro and some of her friends in the year-end round-up then left a cute surprise for fans in the middle of the slideshow. Lana and three of her colleagues turned up to Cardi B's hit single UP for a TikTok share.

TikTok Duet With Miro

The athlete rang in the new year the same way she ended the last one - in a cute swimsuit. Lana invited Miro for a TikTok duet in a hot pink high-rise one-piece showing off her side boobs and jiggly bum. When the WWE star proved uncooperative, his wife pushed him into the ocean and hogged the spotlight for herself.

Lana Is Returning To The Big Screen

Fans of Lana, the actress, are in for a treat this year as she returns to the big screen in a new Paramount film, Wife Like. She shared a reel of some of her outfits as Holly, and even though we don't have the complete details, there's no doubt she'd be a sexy character.

