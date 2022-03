While the posts can be provocative on Carmella's social media, the spirit is pro-women. Recalling a sexist moment in her career, the star told After The Bell podcast:

"When I got signed in NXT, I remember (former trainer) Bill DeMott said, “You’re going to have to work twice as hard as everyone else because you’re pretty.” She added:

"I remember being like, “What? That’s crazy”. You see all these girls from the past that were gorgeous and these models and all of that, so I was like, that’s crazy to hear from a coach. You’re going to have to work twice as hard because people aren’t going to respect you because of how you look”.