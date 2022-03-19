Sasha Banks Arches Back In Swimsuit

Getty | Amy Sussman

Entertainment
Geri Green

Sasha Banks has been impressing the digital space while arching her back in a skintight swimsuit. The WWE star, 30, went for a zen and sensual vibe as she posed amid jungle-like and leafy green foliage for her Instagram followers, posting before the pandemic was even a thing and big-time raking in the likes.

Banks has been making bikini headlines of late, also using the swimwear look to mark her gratitude - the stellar career comes with the California native appreciating how far she's come. Ahead, see the photo, plus Sasha's best.

The Latest

Carmella In Bikini Covered In Sand

Kate Upton Topless Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Skintight Louis Vuitton

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Nastia Liukin Flaunts Gucci Gains In Skimpy Top

Stuns In White Swimsuit

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photo, one seeing the pro wrestler flaunting her peachy rear and toned back while in a blissful setting. Sasha posed with closed eyes as she arched her back and threw her head back, also surrounded by massive leaves and clutching a cream flower behind her head. The SmackDown face modeled a classic, one-piece bathing suit highlighting her warrior body - there was no aggression, though, as she ushered in a calm energy and let the sun kiss her face.

Entertainment

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

Sasha, who has been making headlines for participating in WrestleMania of late, took to her caption, writing: "The butterfly represents the talent, the thoughtfulnessAnd the beauty within the caterpillar." Over 270,000 likes have been left, and it looks like fans have been eyeing up the killer physique. An adoring follower replied: "Body ody ody ody ody ody ody body crazy."

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Cartoon Nightdress

'Not A Trending Topic'

Shutterstock | 673594

Proving she can be modest while flaunting her rock-hard body this month, Sasha updated in a skimpy swimwear and cover-up look, closing her eyes and sending out major gratitude face while telling fans: "I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet I answer to Metatron and Gabriel, yeah!"

Brand Collab

It looks like brands are noticing Sasha. Earlier this year, and while showing off her signature blue hair, the stunner updated her Instagram to announce a collab with affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing - the rival to Fashion Nova already boasts collabs with the likes of model Jordyn Woods, rapper Doja Cat, and Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee.

"PLT x @sashabankswwe thank you @prettylittlething," Sasha captioned the video.

Sasha boasts 5.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by fellow WWE face and reality star Nikki Bella, Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney, plus hard-hitting rapper and fellow bikini lover Nicki Minaj. For more, give Sasha Banks' Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Cartoon Nightdress

Meghan Thee Stallion Offers Rear View In Bikini

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Bends Over In Kitchen

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Shows Off Her Lemons

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.