Will Smith Takes Home Best Leading Actor Award at BAFTAs, Beating Out Benedict Cumberbatch and Leonardo DiCaprio

After his portrayal of Richard Williams Jr., the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard, Will Smith was awarded with a nomination for the 2022 BAFTA Awards' Best Actor alongside a number of stellar talents, including Adeel Akhtar, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mahershala Ali, Stephen Graham, and Leonardo DiCarprio. And, on Sunday night, Smith nabbed the coveted award.

Akhtar was honored for his role playing Ali in the drama Ali & Ava, Ali was granted a nomination for Swan Song, where he played a character known as Cameron, and Cumberbatch was nominated for his portrayal of Phil Burbank in The Power of the Dog.

As for DiCaprio and Graham, they were nominated for their roles in Don't Look Up and Boiling Point, respectively.