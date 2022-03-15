Lourdes Leon Bends Over In Sheer Mugler Corset

Lourdes Leon turned heads and made for quite the headline-maker as she debuted her Mugler ambassador gig while both bending over and whipping her hair in a sheer corset. The 25-year-old model and daughter to pop icon Madonna is fast rising as a celebrity in her own right - amid attending the 2021 Met Gala in a surprise appearance, Lourdes quickly nabbed gigs, including walking for singer Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line.

In December 2021, Lourdes updated her Instagram with an edgy and futuristic video shouting out Kardashian-adored label Mugler. Check it out below.