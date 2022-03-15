Lourdes Leon Bends Over In Sheer Mugler Corset

Getty | Taylor Hill

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Lourdes Leon turned heads and made for quite the headline-maker as she debuted her Mugler ambassador gig while both bending over and whipping her hair in a sheer corset. The 25-year-old model and daughter to pop icon Madonna is fast rising as a celebrity in her own right - amid attending the 2021 Met Gala in a surprise appearance, Lourdes quickly nabbed gigs, including walking for singer Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line.

In December 2021, Lourdes updated her Instagram with an edgy and futuristic video shouting out Kardashian-adored label Mugler. Check it out below.

The Latest

Ariana Debose Beats Caitríona Balfe For Supporting Actress

Elon Musk Tries To Pick Fight With Putin, Russia Responds

Donald Trump Says Americans Must 'Lay Down Their Very Lives' In Fight Against Critical Race Theory

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Rises Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

NBA News: Nets' Kevin Durant Slams 'Ridiculous' Vaccine Mandate

Statement Mugler Look

Getty | Sean Zanni

Scroll for the footage. Lourdes was promoting Mugler's Fall Winter 2021 collection. She was filmed on her knees to begin with, also bending forward for a massive booty flash as she modeled a stunning and sheer-paneled corset bodysuit, one paired with see-through stockings and dagger-high black stilettos.

Low-cut and with a sleeveless finish, the statement ensemble highlighted Lourdes' killer curves, also giving a nod to Thierry Mugler's signature structured finish - mogul Kim Kardashian donned the iconic '80s brand to the 2019 Met Gala.

Health & Lifestyle

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

By Matthew Wilson

See More Photos Below

Wearing her dark locks down, Lourdes was also seen falling flat on her back for a dramatic finish. Mugler shared the video to its Instagram, writing: "Lourdes Leon for @muglerofficial Fall Winter 2021 by @cadwallader directed by @torso.solutions. Available now in stores and online, link in bio."

The 2021 Mugler campaign also featured models Bella Hadid and Amber Valetta. Lourdes has, in the past, fronted footwear brand Converse.

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Speaking Out

Two months prior to the shoot, and in October of last year, Leon made headlines for an Interview Mag feature, one seeing her open up on mom Madonna and speaking about her career choices.

"I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should," she said.

"Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects."

A Big Vision For Modeling

Getty | Kevin Mazur

The L.A. native continued: "I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they’re doing, and they’re not just silent clothing racks. That’s the age that we’re coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists."

For more from Lourdes, give her Instagram a follow.

Read Next

Must Read

Olivia Culpo Flaunts Body In Cut Outs

Charlotte Flair Comments On Possible Match With Zelina Vega

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Pacers, Talen Horton-Tucker To Thunder In Proposed 3-Way Deal

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Anthony Davis To Bulls For Five Players & Two Picks

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Shares Video Of Actor Chris Evans Cuddling Her Dog

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.