Ariana Debose Beats Caitríona Balfe For Supporting Actress

When the nominees for the BAFTA Awards were officially announced, Ariana DeBose was honored for her role as Anita in West Side Story, the dramatic remake of the well known musical of the same name (via IMDb) that nabbed quite a few nominations, including Best Supporting Actor (Mike Faist), Best Casting, and Best Sound.

As for the other Best Supporting Actress nominations, they went to Caitríona Balfe, of the historic drama Belfast, which saw her in the role of Ma, and Ann Dowd, for her role as Linda in the drama Mass.