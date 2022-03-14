Ariana Debose took home the coveted trophy for Best Supporting Actress during Sunday night's BAFTA Awards, beating out four other actresses in the category, including Caitríona Balfe and Ann Dowd.
Ariana Debose Beats Caitríona Balfe For Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe Was Nominated For Her Role In 'Belfast'
When the nominees for the BAFTA Awards were officially announced, Ariana DeBose was honored for her role as Anita in West Side Story, the dramatic remake of the well known musical of the same name (via IMDb) that nabbed quite a few nominations, including Best Supporting Actor (Mike Faist), Best Casting, and Best Sound.
As for the other Best Supporting Actress nominations, they went to Caitríona Balfe, of the historic drama Belfast, which saw her in the role of Ma, and Ann Dowd, for her role as Linda in the drama Mass.
Ann Dowd Was Also Up Against Jessie Buckley, Aunjanue Ellis, And Ruth Negga
In addition to the actresses mentioned, Jessie Buckley, of The Lost Daughter, Aunjanue Ellis, of King Richard, and Ruth Negga, of Passing, were nominated. However, in the end, it was DeBose who reigned supreme and was presented with the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress during Sunday night's show.
Ariana DeBose Accidentally Swore When Her Name Was Called For Best Supporting Actress
According to a report shared by the Daily Mail, DeBose, who stunned in a canary yellow Oscar De La Renta gown, was seen mouthing, "Oh sh-t," when she was officially named as the winner of her category.
"This means so much to me, I'm somebody who sings, dances, acts. I speak dance better than I speak English. It's not every day you get to bring to life a character using all of these disciplines," DeBose shared after the win.
Then, in an interview backstage, she continued to share her excitement.
Ariana DeBose Looks Back On Her 'Wild Ride' At The BAFTAs
In a statement of encouragement, DeBose said, "Go in and show them what you have to offer, you are absolutely worthy, that is what this experience has taught me. It has been the wildest ride of my life and getting wilder every day."
"I will say it has been so overwhelming and exciting, this doesn't happen every day, but I am excited by the opportunity to work with different people - there is a [rumor] I am going to be in a Sony Marvel film, I am looking for new art to make," the actress added.