Demi Rose In Braless Dress Honors Dior

Demi Rose has been glamming up in a plunging, eye-popping, and frontless Dior dress while playing '60s babe in Italy. The British model and social media sensation, usually a headline-maker for her tiny bikinis, dolled herself up in the French designer for a headline-making photo back in 2021, this as she enjoyed a high-profile trip to Capri.

Posting to Instagram, the Pretty Little Thing ambassador briefly switched out of her affordable wardrobe, with the photo seeing her posing outdoors and from an open-top and vintage red car. Check it out below.

Scroll for the photo. Demi finally started traveling again amid the pandemic, this after her 2020 move from London to Ibiza, Spain. The ex to rapper Tyga looked stunning as she posed by a villa and on a road while showcasing her famous assets in a thin-strapped, black slip dress that came with a very brave neckline.

Pulling it off without a hitch, Rose also donned retro shades and a chic scarf draped around her shoulders, with a bold red lip completing the va-va-voom look.

Taking to her caption, Demi wrote: "An Italian dream" as further photos showed her either with curlers in her hair or close up and smiling at the camera. Over 560,000 likes have been left. Dior seems a solid favorite with Demi, who has donned the French brand via thigh-high boots and in her bikini snaps - Demi also adores rival Paris-based label Chanel.

Pretty Little Thing Deal

Getty | Mark R. Milan

Demi once came as a Fashion Nova ambassador, although everything changed when PLT snapped her up. She's now an ambassador for the label also boasting collabs with model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat - upon her join, Demi said: "I am so excited to be working with PrettyLittleThing! I’ve been such a huge fan of the brand for years and now to represent them as a Brand Ambassador is just a dream come true."

Pleasure's All Theirs

On its website, PLT introduces Demi, writing: "Introducing our newest brand ambassador Demi Rose, the ultimate babe you’ve been double tapping on the ‘Gram with that out of this world body." It adds: "Your new daily uniform may be sleek and paired back but it’s anything but understated. Dress your shape in silhouette sculpting styles and curve clinging ‘fits that are all about the body."

