Selena Gomez Flawless In Cut-Out Louis Vuitton

Getty | Steve Granitz

Geri Green

Selena Gomez pulled off effortless class in a bold red and cut-out dress at last night's Critics Choice Awards. The singer and Only Murders in the Building actress put her gorgeous figure on show in custom-made Louis Vuitton as she gave a nod to the iconic French label - red carpet photos showed Gomez stunning in the braless number, and it was a winner look, even if she walked away empty-handed.

Selena, 29, was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. While she didn't win, it was a big win for fans of the Texan's style. Check out her dress below.

Stuns In Custom Louis Vuitton

Scroll for photos. Going for old-school retro glam, Selena posed in her segmented and cape-style dress - the pillar box-red gown came floor-length and figure-hugging, also boasting a peep-hole chest detail as fabrics were held together at the chest via a glittery clasp.

Flaunting her toned arms, Selena just about showcased her shoulders as a shoulder cape dropped to the ground - the train effect honored days gone by in Hollywood, although the feel was 2022.

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Video footage from the star-studded night also showed a slightly backless finish to the dress - walking along the red carpet, the "Rare" singer further flashed her toned legs while in high heels. Critics choice shared a video of Selena, shouting her out on Instagram and writing: "Lady in Red ❤️ @selenagomez #criticschoice #criticschoiceawards #selenagomez."

Of course, fashion pundits were quick to pick up on Selena's choice of Louis Vuitton, a brand she once fronted. LV currently boasts Netflix star HoYeon Jung as its global ambassador, with past ones including pop singer Madonna and actress Angelina Jolie. 2016 marked Gomez landing her Vuitton promo gig.

Says Brands Are An 'Experience'

Selena was still dating The Weeknd when her then-beau gifted her a Chanel bag. Gushing over it, the Rare Beauty founder stated:

"My boyfriend just got me a beautiful Chanel bag, and [I love it],” adding: “It wasn’t because it was a Chanel bag, it’s because of where it came from and what it meant. So I wear it so proudly, and I feel cute when I have it on. I feel like, ‘I love this!’ it makes me so happy…And that to me is an experience.”

Star-Studded Night

The CCA, this year held the same night as the BAFTAs, were also attended by actress Kristen Stewart, media face Jada-Pinkett Smith, plus Oscar winner Halle Berry.

