Selena Gomez Flawless In Cut-Out Louis Vuitton

Selena Gomez pulled off effortless class in a bold red and cut-out dress at last night's Critics Choice Awards. The singer and Only Murders in the Building actress put her gorgeous figure on show in custom-made Louis Vuitton as she gave a nod to the iconic French label - red carpet photos showed Gomez stunning in the braless number, and it was a winner look, even if she walked away empty-handed.

Selena, 29, was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. While she didn't win, it was a big win for fans of the Texan's style. Check out her dress below.