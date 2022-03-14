Danica Patrick In Bikini Impresses With Yoga Handstand

Over the years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several noteworthy athletes, including Alex Morgan, Maria Sharapova, and Paige Spiranac.

Danica Patrick, a former race car driver turned businesswoman, also posed for the legendary magazine some years ago.

Aside from being a talented car racer, Danica revealed that she loves to pose for photoshoots, and whenever she does, she leaves nothing to spare. Danica knows how to flaunt her toned bikini body whenever she is ready for some snapshots. 

Read on to see Danica in different bikinis.

'I Wish I Was A Swimsuit Model'

In 2008 and 2009, Danica posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and in an interview, she said, "I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun."

In the photoshoots, Danica looked stunning. She was clad in several colors and designs of swimsuits.

Danica appeared on the Pretty Intense magazine cover in 2017. She donned a black two-piece bikini in the cover photo and flaunted her toned shoulders, arms, abs, and thighs. Danica posed, standing with one of her hands placed on her waist. She spiced up the look by letting her brown locks sit pretty on her shoulders. 

Ride Or Die Crew In Bikini 

On April 18, 2021, Danica took to her Instagram page to post multiple photos of her and her friends in bikinis alongside the caption, "Ride or die crew. Fun with a capital F was defiantly had!!!! If you couldn't tell.🤪 I said a month ago…. I have had enough spiritual deep dive trips for now. It's time for a fun one. Cabo it is. 🏖️"

In the first snapshot, the talented car racer and her friends were clad in black swimsuits with their hairs wet. They all held a glass of juice and smiled happily.

Morning Meditation

Danica's morning meditation and yoga time are another opportunity for her to flaunt her toned body in a bikini. 

She took to her Instagram to share a short video that showed her having her morning yoga routine and demonstrating her handstand skills. In the clip, she was clad in a leopard skin two-piece bikini that displayed her sexy figure.

Everyone Could Use Some Danica In Their Lives

Danica does not just post her bikini photos without one or two words to inspire her followers. 

Alongside the short clip was an inspiring caption that got her followers gushing over her and how much of an inspiration she is to them. They also commended her amazing handstand skill.

"Everyone could use some Danica in their Lives👏👏👏👍," commented a fan. 

Another fan said, "Wow that handstand skill❤️❤️❤️."

"Amazing balance, control and strength! And so BEAUTIFUL❤️," commented another awestruck fan. 

