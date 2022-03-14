Danica Patrick In Bikini Impresses With Yoga Handstand

Over the years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several noteworthy athletes, including Alex Morgan, Maria Sharapova, and Paige Spiranac.

Danica Patrick, a former race car driver turned businesswoman, also posed for the legendary magazine some years ago.

Aside from being a talented car racer, Danica revealed that she loves to pose for photoshoots, and whenever she does, she leaves nothing to spare. Danica knows how to flaunt her toned bikini body whenever she is ready for some snapshots.

Read on to see Danica in different bikinis.