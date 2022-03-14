Supermodels like Naomi Campbell don't need film appearances or Award nominations to attend top Award nights like the BAFTAs. The 51-year-old new mother served her signature classy style in a Burberry dress and waist-length hair inches. Since her announcement last year, she's been lowkey, but the fashion month gave her a reason to step back on the scene, and she ensured everyone felt her presence.
Naomi Campbell Looks Classy In Burberry
Naomi Campbell Wears A Velvet Burberry Dress
Naomi's Velvet gown had a lettuce hemming on its exaggerated sleeves and a fishtail that trailed along as she walked the red carpet. Its square-cut neckline had two curves on edge, forming inverted Cs on her chest, which she left bare. She wore modest nude makeup and styled her hair long and straight parted down the middle.
The green diamond jewelry pieces - earrings and bracelets - she wore were the only color pops to her shiny black outfit. With a statement dress like this, you couldn't tell Naomi she didn't belong in that event!
Burberry's AW22 Show With Her Mom
Naomi's attendance at the Burberry show was a family affair as her 71-year-old mother joined her on the front row wearing a red trench coat. Valerie Morris called the Burberry womenswear show "amazing" and congratulated the creative director Ricardo Tisci. They both donned dark sunshades and wore their hair in similar straight styles looking more like sisters than mother and daughter.
Naomi And Kate Moss Attend A Party In Burberry
Naomi and her dear friend Kate Moss, a fellow supermodel, joined the shining stars on the front row of the Burberry show last week. She showed up in a classic black suit with white cuffs and a sheer V-neck top tucked into her pants. Naomi completed her outfit with a chunky gold choker necklace and a matching hand purse with an adjustable shoulder chain handle.
The Supermodel and her friend, Kate, switched it up for a private party at a member' s-only club with Naomi wearing a signature Burberry plaid outfit. It consisted of a sheer cutout skintight jumpsuit and a solid cotton jacket. Naomi's outfit isn't available for sale yet as it's part of the upcoming Autumn/Winter collection.
Naomi In Burberry For Vogue
Naomi also wore a Burberry skintight jumpsuit with cutouts for her Vogue interview when she revealed her biggest news ever - the top supermodel in the world has a child! The outfit was from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which is now live on the website.