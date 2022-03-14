Naomi Campbell Looks Classy In Burberry

Getty | Karwai Tang

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Supermodels like Naomi Campbell don't need film appearances or Award nominations to attend top Award nights like the BAFTAs. The 51-year-old new mother served her signature classy style in a Burberry dress and waist-length hair inches. Since her announcement last year, she's been lowkey, but the fashion month gave her a reason to step back on the scene, and she ensured everyone felt her presence.

The Latest

Ariana Debose Beats Caitríona Balfe For Supporting Actress

Lady Gaga Takes On Joanna Scanlan For Lead Actress

Selena Gomez Flawless In Cut-Out Louis Vuitton

Rita Ora Shows Major Skin In Elie Saab Dress

Salma Hayek Wows In Plunging Gucci At BAFTAs

Naomi Campbell Wears A Velvet Burberry Dress

Getty | Joseph Okpako

Naomi's Velvet gown had a lettuce hemming on its exaggerated sleeves and a fishtail that trailed along as she walked the red carpet. Its square-cut neckline had two curves on edge, forming inverted Cs on her chest, which she left bare. She wore modest nude makeup and styled her hair long and straight parted down the middle.

The green diamond jewelry pieces - earrings and bracelets - she wore were the only color pops to her shiny black outfit. With a statement dress like this, you couldn't tell Naomi she didn't belong in that event!

Health & Lifestyle

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

By Cha Miñoza

Burberry's AW22 Show With Her Mom

Getty | David M. Benett

Naomi's attendance at the Burberry show was a family affair as her 71-year-old mother joined her on the front row wearing a red trench coat. Valerie Morris called the Burberry womenswear show "amazing" and congratulated the creative director Ricardo Tisci. They both donned dark sunshades and wore their hair in similar straight styles looking more like sisters than mother and daughter.

Anna Kendrick 'Way Too Fancy' In Sheer Dress

Olympian Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Does Risky Rock Balance

Naomi And Kate Moss Attend A Party In Burberry

Getty | Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M

Naomi and her dear friend Kate Moss, a fellow supermodel, joined the shining stars on the front row of the Burberry show last week. She showed up in a classic black suit with white cuffs and a sheer V-neck top tucked into her pants. Naomi completed her outfit with a chunky gold choker necklace and a matching hand purse with an adjustable shoulder chain handle.

The Supermodel and her friend, Kate, switched it up for a private party at a member' s-only club with Naomi wearing a signature Burberry plaid outfit. It consisted of a sheer cutout skintight jumpsuit and a solid cotton jacket. Naomi's outfit isn't available for sale yet as it's part of the upcoming Autumn/Winter collection.

Naomi In Burberry For Vogue

Getty | David M. Benett

Naomi also wore a Burberry skintight jumpsuit with cutouts for her Vogue interview when she revealed her biggest news ever - the top supermodel in the world has a child! The outfit was from the Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which is now live on the website.

Read Next

Must Read

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Turns Heads With Old And New Photos

Olympian Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Does Risky Rock Balance

Danica Patrick In Bikini Impresses With Yoga Handstand

Charlotte Flair In Bikini Says, "I Miss You"

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.