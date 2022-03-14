Naomi Campbell Looks Classy In Burberry

Naomi's Velvet gown had a lettuce hemming on its exaggerated sleeves and a fishtail that trailed along as she walked the red carpet. Its square-cut neckline had two curves on edge, forming inverted Cs on her chest, which she left bare. She wore modest nude makeup and styled her hair long and straight parted down the middle.

The green diamond jewelry pieces - earrings and bracelets - she wore were the only color pops to her shiny black outfit. With a statement dress like this, you couldn't tell Naomi she didn't belong in that event!