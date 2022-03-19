Salma Hayek In Braless Dress Celebrates Her Success

Salma Hayek stunned her army of Instagram followers back in July 2021, posting a cleavage-flaunting snap while celebrating just how far her career has come. The MCU actress, 55, took her 20+ million fans on a trip down memory lane via her throwback, but the news was hot off the press as an announcement marked Hayek landing herself her very own Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Posting a shot from outside a red carpet venue, The Eternals star dazzled in a plunging, thin-strapped, and figure-hugging bodycon dress, also matching her surprised facial expression to the caption.

Walk Of Fame Star

Scroll for the photo. Hayek's career has, indeed, gone from strength to strength in the past year, one bringing starring roles in movies including House of Gucci and The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife alongside her Marvel gig.

The Mexican had been photographed all wide open mouth and glancing sideways as if caught off guard. Hayek highlighted her famous assets via her sparkly and skintight white dress, also rocking a faux fur and satin-lined white jacket worn very much off the shoulder. The braless number further showcased the mom of one's toned shoulders, with diamond earrings upping the glam as Salma wore her dark locks tied back.

Taking to her caption as her post clocked over 500,000 likes Salma wrote: "Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star ⭐️ in the Hollywood walk of fame!"

"Thank you to the fans for their support through the years," she added, then offering her usual Spanish translation. She added a hashtag to shout out the Hollywood Walk of Fame, known for its iconic honoring of famous celebrities.

A like quickly came in from actress Christina Hendricks. In her acceptance speech and as she posed by her Star, Salma imparted some words of wisdom for fans.

"If you think you aren't good at it like I did, make yourself good at it," she said. "It doesn't have to be the movies. Be your best at everything you do." 

'Try To Be Better'

The A-Lister star continued: "Try to be better. Try to find the joy in what you do. Work hard. Prepare. Don't care what anybody says. But most importantly, don't listen to yourself when you bring yourself down.''

20 Million Followers

In 2021, Salma celebrated hitting 17 million IG followers. Her fanbase has now climbed over 3 million. She used the amusing shot below to mark the 20-million achievement earlier this year.

