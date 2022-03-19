Salma Hayek In Braless Dress Celebrates Her Success

Scroll for the photo. Hayek's career has, indeed, gone from strength to strength in the past year, one bringing starring roles in movies including House of Gucci and The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife alongside her Marvel gig.

The Mexican had been photographed all wide open mouth and glancing sideways as if caught off guard. Hayek highlighted her famous assets via her sparkly and skintight white dress, also rocking a faux fur and satin-lined white jacket worn very much off the shoulder. The braless number further showcased the mom of one's toned shoulders, with diamond earrings upping the glam as Salma wore her dark locks tied back.

Taking to her caption as her post clocked over 500,000 likes Salma wrote: "Today I am combining a #tbt picture with very recent news, because this image represents how surprised and happy I was a few minutes ago when my team showed me the announcement that I am getting the star ⭐️ in the Hollywood walk of fame!"

"Thank you to the fans for their support through the years," she added, then offering her usual Spanish translation. She added a hashtag to shout out the Hollywood Walk of Fame, known for its iconic honoring of famous celebrities.