Alexandra Daddario In Figure-Hugging Dior On Paris Balcony

Getty | Foc Kan

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Alexandra Daddario stunned while in a classic and figure-hugging black Dior look from a Paris balcony recently, and she treated her army of Instagram followers to the snap. The HBO actress, 35, has been causing a buzz as she hits up the French capital for Fashion Week 2022 - while there have been no runway appearances, Daddario has been big-time repping the iconic designer brand.

Posting for her 22.1 million followers on March 2, the Baywatch bombshell sizzled in an understated look Audrey Hepburn would have rocked, and she even garnered celebrity attention from her share.

Stuns In Classic Dior Look

Scroll for the photo. Alexandra went for a piercing, blue-eyed gaze as she captivated her fans. The American actress posed amid a scenic backdrop and on an old-fashioned balcony overlooking a quiet Paris side street, with the focal point being her short-sleeved and waist-flaunting black Dior dress. The brand now repped by K-pop members and model Bella Hadid also outfitted Alexandra with a small black clutch.

Daddario wore her dark hair all slicked back and with a side parting, also sporting a bold and statement red lip. "Dior," she captioned her photo.

See More Photos Below

Plenty more shout-outs to Dior have been landing on Daddario's feed - "Je t'aime," she wrote while once again name-dropping the luxury label in a separate post, with a further one dedicated to an official Dior appearance in Paris. Fans may be wondering if a brand deal is in the works - Daddario is so far not linked to Dior in any official capacity, but she is now an influencer for Alo Yoga, also fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Calls Herself A 'Sweatpants' Girl

Getty | Christian Vierig

The newly-engaged star has been opening up on her style favorites, and it's easy-going for The White Lotus face.

“In my normal life when I’m not working, I’m very much a t-shirt, jeans, even sweatpants girl,” she told People. “I’ve been known to wear bedroom slippers outside." She continued: "I love getting dressed up. You feel like a princess for a night,” she shares. “It’s fun to play and try new things to help you feel like a different person from the every day.”

Celebrity Brand Era

Designer brands are muscling up, big-time. High-profile celebrities now repping $$$ labels include Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber for Balenciaga, Miley Cyrus for Gucci, Dua Lipa for Versace, plus supermodel Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss. For more, give Alexandra's Instagram a follow.

