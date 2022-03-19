Alexandra Daddario In Figure-Hugging Dior On Paris Balcony

Alexandra Daddario stunned while in a classic and figure-hugging black Dior look from a Paris balcony recently, and she treated her army of Instagram followers to the snap. The HBO actress, 35, has been causing a buzz as she hits up the French capital for Fashion Week 2022 - while there have been no runway appearances, Daddario has been big-time repping the iconic designer brand.

Posting for her 22.1 million followers on March 2, the Baywatch bombshell sizzled in an understated look Audrey Hepburn would have rocked, and she even garnered celebrity attention from her share.