Rihanna And Cara Delevingne: From Awkward First Meeting To BFFs

People often assume that since celebrities are rich and famous, they automatically have things figured out and have no use for friends. On the contrary, just like other people, celebrities have difficult moments. During such times, they need someone they can turn to. 

When the going gets difficult, everyone has that one person they can call on. Luckily for Rihanna and Cara Delevingne, they have each other to always turn to. 

Cara has often revealed how she has turned to Rihanna during her challenging periods. The pair appear to be good friends who are always there for each other. 

Read on to know how Rihanna and Cara have kept their friendship going. 

Proudly Supportive Besties

Getty | Kevin Mazur

Cara first introduced herself to Rihanna at Victoria's Secret's annual runway show some years ago. Cara revealed that she introduced herself to Rihanna by complimenting her performance and then slapping her on her bum. Since then, the duo has been constant companions.

Rihanna and Cara are very supportive of each other and show their love for each other whenever and however they can. For example, on August 29, 2016, Cara posted multiple photos of Rihanna merged with the caption, "😍#regram @mdollas11 this absolutely mega babe continues to blow my mind and inspire the masses. I am so proud @badgalriri #YASSSS #BOOOOOB."

Valerian Beauties

Five years after Rihanna and Cara met, they collaborated on a film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Cara played time agent Loreline in the movie set in the 28th century on a space station called Alpha. Meanwhile, Rihanna portrayed the character of Bubble, a stunning cabaret performer.

During the making of the film, Cara and Rihanna made several appearances together, which they documented on Instagram. On July 29, 2017, Cara posted a snapshot of them together alongside the caption, "❤️❤️❤️ @badgalriri @valerianmovie."

Goofy Friends

The best friends go beyond making movies together. They usually make fun of each other in the sweetest way. On September  29, 2016, Rihanna took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her best friend goofing around. 

They Strike The Best Poses

Whenever Rihanna and Cara pose for a photo, they always strike the best pose. During the premiere of their Valerian movie, the pair posed together for photographs and struck the best pose. 

The duo appears to love each other's company, as evidenced by their Instagram posts, which show their lovely connection and friendship.

