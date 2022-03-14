Rihanna And Cara Delevingne: From Awkward First Meeting To BFFs

People often assume that since celebrities are rich and famous, they automatically have things figured out and have no use for friends. On the contrary, just like other people, celebrities have difficult moments. During such times, they need someone they can turn to.

When the going gets difficult, everyone has that one person they can call on. Luckily for Rihanna and Cara Delevingne, they have each other to always turn to.

Cara has often revealed how she has turned to Rihanna during her challenging periods. The pair appear to be good friends who are always there for each other.

Read on to know how Rihanna and Cara have kept their friendship going.