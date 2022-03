Dua Lipa has been turning heads in a skintight and cupped red latex minidress while reminding her Instagram followers of her high-profile Versace gig. The Grammy-winning singer is now the main face of the luxury Italian label - Donatella Versace and her gang are likely paying big bucks to have Dua as spokesperson.

In a recent share, the "Levitating" singer posed all curves in a killer dress, also bringing in sister Rina Lipa for a twinning siblings shot. Check it out below.