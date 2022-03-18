Alexandra Daddario has been impressing the digital space while sharing a rear-flaunting view in a swimsuit. The HBO actress, 35, is a firm favorite with her 22 million Instagram followers, and she's now gained over 1.6 million likes for a bathing suit shot shared back in November 2021. The sun-drenched photo came with Daddario poolside and amid a luxurious and old-fashioned mansion setting, also featuring her cute dog and a mention of the man she's set to marry. Check it out below.
Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Poolside Swimsuit
Offers Rear View In Swimsuit
Scroll for the snap. The White Lotus star, last year shooting up trends for a solid A-Lister status thanks to the Hawaii-set series, was photographed padding around a long rectangular lap pool. She wore a backless and criss-cross swimsuit in slate gray, showing off her toned and long legs, plus her peachy rear.
The candid snap, also seeing the Alo Yoga face with her hair down, came with her looking sideways a little - a caption, meanwhile, referenced producer Andrew Form, whom Daddario got engaged to last year.
See More Photos Below
Alexandra wrote: "Taken by the man who can make even the kitchen pantry fun." The blue-eyed beauty is now engaged to 52-year-old Form. She announced the engagement via a selfie with her beau, writing: "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive.”
Loves Her Dogs, Too
Stating that Form had taken on her fur babies as well as his own, the Baywatch bombshell continued: “You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."
“Why does it all feel so different?” she also asked. “This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier.”
Shooting Up Trends
Daddario's profile is fast-rising. The actress has now snagged herself a permanent influencer spot for active-wear brand Alo Yoga. Fashion Week this year has also seen her as a prominent face for luxury French designer Dior. Alexandra has further made headlines for rocking high-end designers this past year, not limited to Italian kingpin Versace, plus Carolina Herrera.
Quick to like Daddario's poolside snap was Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. For more, give Alexandra's Instagram a follow.