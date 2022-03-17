Thylane Blondeau Highlights 'Weird' Belly Button In Miu Miu

Entertainment
Geri Green

Thylane Blondeau, the "Most Beautiful" girl in the world, has delivered an unusual caption while rocking a cropped sweater at this year's Miu Miu Fashion Show. The French model, 20, this year attended her fifth Miu Miu appearance in a row - the firm favorite with the sister brand to Prada is now all over social media for rocking an ab-flashing look, one coming not long after she opened up about undergoing surgery.

Thylane posted her attendance to Instagram, with a mention of her "weird belly button" once again showing her bravery.

Stuns At Miu Miu Show

Scroll for photos - the above one marked Thylane's 2021 appearance at Miu Miu as she wore a monochrome bralette and pants look. The Cacharel spokesperson this year went for a wintry ensemble as she wore a knitted and chic cropped sweater, double-layered pants peeping some tan underwear, plus a chic and blue collared shirt for a smart finish. She posed for an official event photo as she sent out her high cheekbones, chiseled abs, and what she called a "weird" belly button.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the brunette told her followers: "My 5th @miumiu show 💙💙Thank u so much for having me !! Always so happy to watch ur show !! Thank u my @miumiu family ❤️❤️ #miumiufw22 ! ( sorry for my weird bellybutton it’s because of the operation)."

In late 2021, Thylane opened up about undergoing emergency surgery for painful ovarian cysts.

Ovarian Cyst Surgery

"A year ago I had an emergency operation for an ovarian cyst that had exploded in my stomach. 3 months after, my belly started to hurt again and at the beginning everyone ( and I ofc ) thought it was because of the operation," she told fans, adding:

"This year I saw three different gynecologists, I’ve seen more than 4 radiology centers in Paris and all of them said the same thing, “don’t worry U have nothing it’s all in your head."

Wound Up In The E.R.

The No Smile founder continued: "I went to the emergencies because my belly was hurting so Much I couldn’t handle it anymore and they said that everything was fine and that I had a lil kyste and I will have to do a check up in 2-3 months."

Thylane wound up having a massive cyst removed and has reassured fans that the recovery has gone smoothly. For more, give her Instagram a follow.

