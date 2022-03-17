Thylane Blondeau Highlights 'Weird' Belly Button In Miu Miu

Thylane Blondeau, the "Most Beautiful" girl in the world, has delivered an unusual caption while rocking a cropped sweater at this year's Miu Miu Fashion Show. The French model, 20, this year attended her fifth Miu Miu appearance in a row - the firm favorite with the sister brand to Prada is now all over social media for rocking an ab-flashing look, one coming not long after she opened up about undergoing surgery.

Thylane posted her attendance to Instagram, with a mention of her "weird belly button" once again showing her bravery.