Zendaya Arches Back In Valentino Minidress

Zendaya put on another flawless display, arching her back in a cut-out Valentino minidress as she promoted the high-end label on Instagram last month. The former Disney star, 25, joins the slew of celebrities now acting as ambassadors for designer brands - it's classic Italian luxury for Zendaya, who shouted out A-Lister-adored designer Valentino in a series of fun and leggy snaps in February.

Posting for her army of followers, the girlfriend to Tom Holland flaunted her Amazonian body, also going girly in a pinkish-red dress that came very cut-out. Check it out below.

Stuns Promoting Valentino

Scroll for the photos. Zendaya opened with major energy and shot inside a studio. She posed by a wind machine blowing her hair all over the place and folding a leg while in a blush pink and two-piece minidress. The thigh-skimming number came with a tiny joining fabric piece at the midriff, also shoulderless and paired with criss-cross gladiator sandals - Zendaya threw one arm up, also toting a cute matching bag on her left wrist.

Anyone swiping right saw the Euphoria actress throwing her head back and arching her back as she again clung onto the wind machine, this time affording a side view of her dress. A grand finale brought a back view, all cut-out and segmented as the brunette beauty sizzled, gaining over 11 million likes and writing: "New @maisonvalentino campaign."

Quick to call Zendaya "unreal" was fellow former Disney face Dove Cameron, with Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins sending major heart-eye emoji. A like also came in from supermodel and Dior Beauty face Bella Hadid.

Valentino Loves Her

Meanwhile, Zendaya has been getting love on Valentino's official Instagram. Five days ago, the brand posted a video of her in a hot pink pantsuit, writing: "Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom.@zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison’s latest collection, revealed today in Paris." More photos below.

Always Loved Fashion

The style queen, who boasts past collabs with the likes of American giant Tommy Hilfiger, seems in her element as a high fashion face. She told Harper's Bazaar: "I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve found that it’s an incredibly fun way to express myself."

Also fronting major labels are singe Miley Cyrus for Gucci, pop face Dua Lipa for Versace, and reality queen bee Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga.

