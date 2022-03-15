Zendaya Arches Back In Valentino Minidress

Zendaya put on another flawless display, arching her back in a cut-out Valentino minidress as she promoted the high-end label on Instagram last month. The former Disney star, 25, joins the slew of celebrities now acting as ambassadors for designer brands - it's classic Italian luxury for Zendaya, who shouted out A-Lister-adored designer Valentino in a series of fun and leggy snaps in February.

Posting for her army of followers, the girlfriend to Tom Holland flaunted her Amazonian body, also going girly in a pinkish-red dress that came very cut-out. Check it out below.