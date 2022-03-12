WWE Sasha Banks In Bikini Says She's Not A Trending Topic

Sasha joined WWE alums John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a nominee for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award. Sasha is a first-time nominee for the Female Sports Star award, an honor that undoubtedly came from her stellar performance in the 2021 Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian. Both Cena and The Rock would battle it out in the Favorite Actor category - the former for HBO's Peacemaker and the latter for Red Notice and Jungle Cruise.

This nomination solidifies Sasha's success as a crossover athlete from pro-wrestling into the film industry, one of every wrestler's biggest goals.