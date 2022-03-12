Kourtney Kardashian Wears Fall 2018 Vera Wang On Variety Cover

Vera Wang's Bridesmaid collection features classic mermaid dresses, unconventional jumpsuits, flirty mini gowns, sexy high-slit dresses, cowl necks, V-necks, flowing maxi dresses, and more fun styles. Whatever a customer wants is most likely available in the collection.

Customers can buy the outfits by single color units or mix and match different styles from different sets; like Vera said, fun! The best part about the new collection is the versatility since bridesmaids often complain about spending so much on outfits they can't re-wear. It's only right that Vera Wang, after 35 years in the industry, would create a line that addresses this problem head-on.