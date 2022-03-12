Kourtney Kardashian Wears Fall 2018 Vera Wang On Variety Cover

The Kardashians' new show would premier on Hulu next month, and the sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe opened up to Variety about what fans can expect. They dressed in all-black outfits for their cover shoot, and Kourtney, 42, wore a couture Vera Wang Mannequin dress from the Fall collection in 2018.
Kourtney Wears A Mannequin Dress From Fall 2018
Kourtney's dress was a "black stretch tulle layered mannequin gown with structured cups, taped seams, and cupro jersey sleeves. The sheer dress outlines her proportions from her breast cups to her waistline and neckline, like a female body sketch come to life. The bodice snatched her tiny waist, highlighting her curves while the cupro sleeves toned her arms even more. The Variety interview clip caused a lot of chatter online because of Kim's controversial statement insinuating women don't want to work and Kourtney's approval.
New Bridesmaid Collection
Meanwhile, Vera Wang released its debut Bridesmaid collection for Spring 22, and it's a colorful affair. When the company first partnered with fashion powerhouse Pronovias Group last September, it had no idea the public would receive its Vera Wang Bride collection very well. Now, six months later, the pair plunged into another first - Bridesmaid Collection - which looks like it would be another hit.
Why Now?
The Bridesmaid Collection features a limited 60 dresses to test the waters, although the designer feels it's the right time. Vera said it's only fitting since large weddings are returning along with the world resuming regular routines. According to Brides Magazine, she said,
"I think with so many weddings coming back, it just felt like the right time to create a brand-new line of dresses that I find are extremely sensual - or flirtatious, or fun, or fashion - to help the bride celebrate her wedding."
Mix And Match Or Monochrome, You Choose!
Vera Wang's Bridesmaid collection features classic mermaid dresses, unconventional jumpsuits, flirty mini gowns, sexy high-slit dresses, cowl necks, V-necks, flowing maxi dresses, and more fun styles. Whatever a customer wants is most likely available in the collection.
Customers can buy the outfits by single color units or mix and match different styles from different sets; like Vera said, fun! The best part about the new collection is the versatility since bridesmaids often complain about spending so much on outfits they can't re-wear. It's only right that Vera Wang, after 35 years in the industry, would create a line that addresses this problem head-on.