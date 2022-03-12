Everyone knows supermodel Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel is a window into the goofy side fans rarely see on her Instagram. Last week, we realized there's a new sheriff in town that might take its place, and that's TikTok. The social medium app took the world by storm in 2020 when it rebranded as a creative outlet for people stuck inside during quarantine. Two years later, people are still into the app, and Hailey's no different. The 25-year-old showed off her sexy body wearing her friend Emily Ratajkowski's bikini brand Inamorata Woman.
Hailey Bieber Looks Like A Doll In Bikini Top
The Latest
NBA News: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Open Up On Lakers Games' Atmosphere Ahead Of First Game Back In L.A.
Hailey Bieber Moves To 'Sad Girls Luv Money' Wearing Inamorata
Hailey showed off her goofy side in a short 10-second clip making faces on her TikTok page. The model wore a Fuchsia pink crushed velvet top from Inamorata's Holiday Capsule collection. She styled her hair in a wavy center, pinning the top down on two sides with a pink butterfly clip. Hailey wore cute multicolored layered necklaces and a criss-cross body chain (she loves those a lot) to complement her pink makeup and complete the Barbie girl aesthetic she channeled.
Celebrities
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram
The Holiday Collection FW21
The Orpheus top is 1/2 of a two-piece set featuring a high-waist thong and the triangular ropy bra. Its crushed velvet fabric is water and skiing adaptable though we don't recommend venturing into the cold scantily clad unless you're Kendall Jenner or Chelsea Handler.
Though the Orpheus top looks like the Las 0las top, it's different, and you can notice from the string length.
Inamorata Woman released the Orpheus velvet set in another exciting color from the bright Fuchsia pink - Caramel. However, another crushed Velvet design - iSA, a tube cutout one-piece is available for those who prefer monokinis. Unlike the Orpheus set, this one comes in four colors - Scarlet, Frost for velvet, and the same for the patterned print. Check it out below on the multitalented brand owner - Emily Ratajkowski.
The Las Olas Set
The picture below isn't part of the Orpheus set but Las 0las, and it's available in 21 colors, unlike the former, which has two limited Velvet colors. You'd also notice the tie string is longer than Orpheus', so it can't wrap around the waist twice.
Inamorata Spring 2022
Las 0las, iAS, and more exciting new designs are back in the Inamorata Woman's SS22 Collection featuring patterned-print materials instead of the Holiday velvet of the FW21 Collection. It features more versatile styles that can go out of the beach and pool. Who doesn't like a multifaceted design?