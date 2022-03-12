The Orpheus top is 1/2 of a two-piece set featuring a high-waist thong and the triangular ropy bra. Its crushed velvet fabric is water and skiing adaptable though we don't recommend venturing into the cold scantily clad unless you're Kendall Jenner or Chelsea Handler.

Though the Orpheus top looks like the Las 0las top, it's different, and you can notice from the string length.

Inamorata Woman released the Orpheus velvet set in another exciting color from the bright Fuchsia pink - Caramel. However, another crushed Velvet design - iSA, a tube cutout one-piece is available for those who prefer monokinis. Unlike the Orpheus set, this one comes in four colors - Scarlet, Frost for velvet, and the same for the patterned print. Check it out below on the multitalented brand owner - Emily Ratajkowski.