NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Blazers Trade Sends Julius Randle & Evan Fournier To Portland

The hypothetical deal would be worth exploring for the Knicks, especially now that they are expected to suffer another disappointing season. Instead of competing with their current core without a realistic chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the suggested deal would enable the Knicks to rebuild their team around RJ Barrett.

"With the Eastern Conference rapidly improving, it's clear that the Knicks are simply a cut below the rest," Simone wrote. "So instead of continuing with their current core, why not clear up cap space and hit the reset button? This deal would see them shed huge chunks of salary, add a couple of picks, and start a much-needed rebuild around RJ Barrett and the rest of their young guys."