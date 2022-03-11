Vanessa Hudgens Enjoys Cabo In Bikini

With more than 44 million Instagram followers – and counting – Vanessa Hudgens is already known for snapping up photos from wherever she may be in the world for her fans to see, and recently, she decided to take to the white sand beaches for her latest impromptu photoshoot that included her friends GG Magree and Vince Rossi, all of whom were on vacation. In one photo, the singer and actress was alone in the photo, with San Cabo’s gorgeous sand and emerald blue waves as the backdrop.

Vanessa Knows What Her Fans Want!

In the photo, Vanessa gives fans what they want – a wow factor that includes a gorgeous green bikini, with a printed headscarf and cat-eye glasses that give the look a definite wow factor. She also paired the number with a gold Cartier bracelet, oversized hoop earrings, and beaded necklace.

Thong sandals have been seen on many stars lately, and now Hudgens is just the latest in a line of celebrities that have begun wearing the style during the summer months. The style is popular for its angular wraps and now there are heeled versions that have been seen on celebrities like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner, with several brands offering their own takes on the design. Currently, thong sands are featured in the campaigns of Prouenza Schouler, Dries Van Noten, and Miu Miu. Hudgens has been spotted in the style before, and now her fans are even asking her online for suggestions on where they can get a pair for themselves.

Vanessa Is Turning Into A Mini-Mogul

Not to be outdone by other celebrities that are expanding their portfolios into lifestyle brands, Vanessa co-founded Caliwater cactus drink in 2014, and in some of her newer posts, she can be seen drinking the water and pushing for eco-friendly activism. According to Hudgens, it is more than just about hydration, but also how we protect and nurture the current environment.

Know Beauty Is For Skin-thusiasts!

Hudgens is also the co-founder of Know Beauty, which is a way for people to better understand their skin. By partnering with Madison Beer and physician Dr. Avnee Shah, Vanessa remains committed to her skincare and judging by her many social media posts, she is definitely glowing.

