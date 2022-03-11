Thong sandals have been seen on many stars lately, and now Hudgens is just the latest in a line of celebrities that have begun wearing the style during the summer months. The style is popular for its angular wraps and now there are heeled versions that have been seen on celebrities like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner, with several brands offering their own takes on the design. Currently, thong sands are featured in the campaigns of Prouenza Schouler, Dries Van Noten, and Miu Miu. Hudgens has been spotted in the style before, and now her fans are even asking her online for suggestions on where they can get a pair for themselves.