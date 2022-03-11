CrossFit Athlete Haley Adams In Bikini Flaunts Ripped Abs

In one post, Haley went out with a friend and decided to point to just one example of how she is able to combine the best of both worlds by swimming and biking with a good friend. In the post, she stated:

"@crossfitgames training = all the fun activities outdoors! @itskenzieriley and I decided to swim and bike ( during a very busy time at the lake so it was like the ocean lol) to get some good training in practicing for those lakes in Madison, Wisconsin!"

Barely out of her teens, Haley Adams is truly maximizing her time as a CrossFit athlete, and how she fell into the sport was an accident, to say the least! And now, after only a few years on the scene, Haley is consistently showing progress, upgrading her ranking after winning the teen division in 2018. Fans that regularly visit her social media posts can see her working out hard in the gym and taking time out to enjoy the beach or lake with friends.

As a "jill of all trades," Adams has participated in just about every sport and delved further by picking up weight lifting, cross, country, and gymnastics. All of these have led her to CrossFit, where she can showcase her athletics and power in their abundance – an accomplishment that has gained her a huge following within the CrossFit world. Haley added why she decided to go into the CrossFit Games:

“I looked up CrossFit Games because I knew nothing about it, but I would see these girls competing and they had just had the teen division the year before because I remember watching that,” Adams says. “With being very competitive, I wanted to try it and I was able to make the games the next year and after that, it was a wrap. I just fell in love with the process, training and the rest is history.”