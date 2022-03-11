Grimes Reveals Secret Child With Elon Musk

Though the couple seemingly confirmed their breakup last year (when in fact they were having a child,) they appear to be back together. According to Elon, they were semi-separated, and Grimes revealed in her Vanity Fair interview that they have a working system though unconventional. In the traditional sense of the word, yes, Elon is her boyfriend but there's no cookie cutter relationship between them.

Read what she said below.

"I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it."