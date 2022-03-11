Grimes Reveals Secret Child With Elon Musk

Celebrities have a way of hinting to the public when something major happens in their lives without saying so much. When Canadian Popstar Grimes promoted her latest single, she used a pregnant picture of herself, sending fans into a frenzy early this year. "Is Grimes pregnant?" "Didn't she just post a flat tummy picture an hour ago?" and many more questions filled our minds. Alas, she announced the release of her new single Shinigami Eyes laying all speculation to rest. Little did we know she was saying in no certain terms that she and her estranged "boyfriend," the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, were expecting a second child!