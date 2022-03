Brazilian pro surfer Silvana Lima was born in Paracuru, Ceará, Brazil. Her parents ran a beach snack shack where she grew up. At seven, she learned to surf on her own, using a piece of wood as a makeshift fin.

The 37-year-old surfer is a strong woman. There is no other adjective that adequately defines a woman of her ability, determination, and fortitude.

While showcasing her surfing skills in the waves, the pro surfer often flaunts her insane abs.

Read on to see Silvana in her best swimsuits.