Sasha Banks In Bikini Celebrates 'WrestleMania'

WWE star Sasha Banks has been flaunting her ripped bikini body while shouting out the one thing that made her famous. Posting to Instagram this week, the 30-year-old pro wrestler put her fit figure on show in a massive gallery for her 5.4 million Instagram followers - whatever she's posting seems to be working, with that fanbase now up 100,000 since earlier this year.

Sasha shared a gratitude post for how far her career has come - while she went humble as she said she isn't a "trending topic," plenty was proving why she continues to make headlines.

Gratitude Post

Scroll for the photos. They opened with the blue-haired star posing at an event and backstage, surrounded by red trunks. Clearly appreciating every moment, Banks posed with both hands built into a fist and resting under her chin. The fiesty star wore a tiny and jeweled bikini in black with pink and green gemstones, also donning a mesh cover-up in black. Criss-cross yellow across a pair of gloves offset the two-piece, with fans big-time seeing Sasha's rock-hard abs.

With a peaceful smile across her face, Sasha took to her caption, writing: "I'm not a trending topic, I'm a prophet answer to Metatron and Gabriel, yeah!" Heart emoji quickly poured in, and there's more of Sasha to come - if you vote for her. Just yesterday, the fitness queen posted a nominee photo for April 9, telling fans:

"The Boss is nominated for Fav Female Sports Star at the 2022 #KCAs! Vote now at kidschoiceawards.com and see who wins April 9 on @nickelodeon."

Never Had A Plan 'B'

Shutterstock | 673594

Sasha knows what she wants. She was even ready to admit that in a career where few make it, she had no backup plan.

“Wrestling has been the only thing I have ever known; I never had a plan B, C, or D, it’s just always been wrestling, wrestling, wrestling. So when I realized I didn’t know anything else but it, it kind of scared me for a second," she's stated, per ITR Wrestling.

Had To 'Figure It Out'

She added: "And I just had to kind of figure out deep within, like, what do you like on a Sunday if you didn’t have wrestling? What if you didn’t have TV? What if there’s no cable? Just, what if? Can’t you just figure it out one time, for one day?" For more from Sasha, follow her Instagram.

