Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen, 18, appear to be on good terms months after the teen moved out of her home and in with her dad, Charlie Sheen.
'RHOBH' Alum Denise Richards Shares Birthday Tribute For Sami Sheen
The Latest
Denise Richards Honored Sami On Instagram With A 'Happy Birthday' Message
On March 9, in honor of Sami's 18th birthday, Denise Richards shared a heartfelt tribute to the teen, who she shares with former husband Charlie Sheen, on her Instagram page, along with a slideshow of current and throwback photos of her.
"Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. "I love you my sweet Sami," Richards had written.
Celebrities
Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits
This is what a freeski star eats.
Sami Sheen Told Her Mother She Loves Her
Although things were strained between Richards and Sami at the time she moved in with Sheen, who was previously married to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Sami seemingly confirmed they have gotten to a better place with one another by responding quickly to her mother's post with a message of her own.
"Thank you so much mom I love you too," Sami replied.
Richards and Sheen also share 16-year-old daughter Lola.
Denise Richards Admitted Her Relationship With Sami Was Strained Last Month
“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” Richards told Jeff Lewis on his radio show, via Us Weekly. “She lived with me all these years, but I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles.”
According to Richards, she and her current husband, Aaron Phypers, have “certain rules and I enforce them.” Meanwhile, when it comes to Sheen's residence, “There’s different rules in that house and that’s OK.”
Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen Have Never Agreed On How To Parent Their Daughters
Richards went on to say that she and Sheen “were on different pages from the beginning” when it came to their styles of parenting. And unfortunately, their eldest teen seemingly prefers Sheen's, which has caused a divide between the mother-daughter pair.
“I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult,” Richards said. “I know though [that] we’ll get back to where we were, eventually. Right now, it is strained.”
Richards went on to say that she's not "super strict, but I do have rules and boundaries.”