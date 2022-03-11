'RHOBH' Alum Denise Richards Shares Birthday Tribute For Sami Sheen

On March 9, in honor of Sami's 18th birthday, Denise Richards shared a heartfelt tribute to the teen, who she shares with former husband Charlie Sheen, on her Instagram page, along with a slideshow of current and throwback photos of her.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami. I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom. And Nana is looking down celebrating with you. "I love you my sweet Sami," Richards had written.