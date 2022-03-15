Nikki Bella wasn't even anywhere near a pool as she stripped down to an eye-popping bikini to celebrate "pool time" on Instagram. The 38-year-old WWE face and reality star remains a firm favorite on social media, although it was way back that she posed from a bedroom and flaunting her world-famous body. Nikki was all abs and cleavage in her revealing snap, one now sitting at over 100,000 likes and even impressing fellow WWE face Sasha Banks. Check it out below.
Nikki Bella In Bikini Celebrates 'Pool Time'
The Latest
Stuns In Skimpy Bikini
Scroll for the photo. The Total Bellas star kept it body central as she posed near a patterned bedspread and going bombshell with her hair all tousled over to one side. The brunette went for a low-key and fuss-free finish as she snapped herself in front of the mirror, with fans seeing her in a multicolor, push-up, and plunging bikini shouting out Hot Girl Summer.
The post also came with Nikki flaunting her plump pout - "Pool time," she wrote in a caption, adding a #lulifama. More after the snap.
See More Photos Below
The sister to Brie Bella, recently joining her sister for a swimsuit-clad pool party complete with tortilla chips snacks, has been toning it down somewhat since welcoming son Matteo, but the figure-flaunting posts are still there. The pro wrestler does, however, talk more about her only child, shared with Dancing With the Stars face, Artem Chigvintsev.
Following the summer 2020 arrival of Matteo, the podcaster opened up to Hollywood Life to reveal how she copes with a stellar career and being a mom.
Tips On Balancing It Out
“Self-care to me is definitely mental and physical. I feel like mentally, when I’m taken care of, my outsides just look amazing. So I’m very big on meditation, also I have a life coach," Nikki said, adding:
“I just feel like we give our cars oil changes so they never break down. So why not do that to our souls and our minds so we don’t have these meltdowns or get into certain places that we don’t want to be in.”
Saying 'No' To Stuff
Nikki also admitted that one of her biggest life hacks is actually putting her foot down and saying no. The social media sensation continued: “I kind of was more fortunate because I had an excuse, becoming a new mom and figuring out that life." For more from Nikki, give her Instagram a follow.