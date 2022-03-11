Penelope Cruz In Draped Cape Dress Dedicates Award To Ukrainian Mothers

Penelope's award week is a Chanel affair as she wore a thigh-skimming pink tweed mini dress from the Spring/Summer Collection. Though her black peep-toe sandals and bright red toenails paint remained the same, she switched up her nail paint into a blush pink hue to match her dress.

The button-up gown with pockets sat on her body perfectly alongside the shoulder purse she paired with her shoes.

Penelope attended the luncheon with her Director Pedro Almodovar and husband, Javier Bardem. Together, she and Pedro have set records with Parallel Mothers sweeping more than ninety percent of the categories she's nominated in, and it's even more impressive that she's earned every major nomination for her role as Janice.