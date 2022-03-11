47-year-old actress Penelope Cruz wowed fans this week with two award outings wearing Chanel dresses. First, she showed off her long-toned legs in a tweed mini dress, and then she flaunted her long neck in a draped cape gown. The actress has had an incredible run since her critically acclaimed multi-award-winning movie Parallel Mothers.
Penelope Cruz In Draped Cape Dress Dedicates Award To Ukrainian Mothers
Penelope Wins At The Santa Barbara International Film Festival
The Parallel Mothers' actress and Chanel ambassador stunned in a floor-length Scarlet dress ruched down the middle on both sides. The square-cut neckline gown had a long draped cape attached at the center with a bejeweled gold brooch complementing her simple dangling earrings.
She packed her hair in a high bun leaving two tendrils in front parted down the center to frame her bright smile. Penelope spotted dark red nail polish on her finger and toenails to match her gown but wore contrasting black peep-toe sandals to mellow the hue.
Penelope Dedicates Her Win To Ukrainian Mothers
Penelope dedicated her award to the mothers in Ukraine experiencing a war while worrying about their children. She delivered her acceptance speech with a shaky voice from welled-up tears in her eyes.
"What my character Janice goes through, she's afraid, afraid of maybe losing a child, losing what she loves the most. and how many women in the world right now are going through incredible challenges and horrors so, my heart is with all these women in Ukraine and all these children, and men and everyone who's suffering this horrible situation. Thank you very much."
Thigh-Skimming Mini Dress
Penelope's award week is a Chanel affair as she wore a thigh-skimming pink tweed mini dress from the Spring/Summer Collection. Though her black peep-toe sandals and bright red toenails paint remained the same, she switched up her nail paint into a blush pink hue to match her dress.
The button-up gown with pockets sat on her body perfectly alongside the shoulder purse she paired with her shoes.
Penelope attended the luncheon with her Director Pedro Almodovar and husband, Javier Bardem. Together, she and Pedro have set records with Parallel Mothers sweeping more than ninety percent of the categories she's nominated in, and it's even more impressive that she's earned every major nomination for her role as Janice.
Winning Couple
If they win, Penelope and Javier would be the first couple to clinch two Oscars in one event. Attending the Oscars on the 28th as nominees must be an achievement in itself for the happy couple. They've both expressed their respect for each other's crafts; however, that's not enough to clinch the ultimate prize at the night's end.
They're in stiff competition with Javier facing Denzel Washington, Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, and Penelope against Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart.