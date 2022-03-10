La La Vasquez And Son Celebrate Lakers' Carmelo Anthony's 'Iconic Moment'

The actress finally filed for divorce in 2021 after 11 years of marriage, and La La finally opened up about the situation. Since La La and Carmelo separated once in 2017 for a long period, she revealed the emotions aren't as novel as people would expect.

"I still have my moments, but for the most part I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case — I already went through that part."

She told Angie Martinez she'd probably never get married again, but she's trying to stay positive and open to possible love relationships. Though she's not healed completely, the actress mentioned that it's an interesting process, and she's getting there. The Think Like a Man actress said Kiyan would always be her top priority regardless of her situation.

