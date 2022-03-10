La La Vasquez (formerly Anthony), 39, has been gracious since her split from NBA player Carmelo Anthony, 37, last year. The mother of one recently shared a nice word with her ex via Instagram, celebrating his induction into the NBA 75 All-Star Team. The actress and reality TV star are all about her child Kiyan, whom she shares with Carmelo and doesn't fail to uplift him on her socials.
La La Vasquez And Son Celebrate Lakers' Carmelo Anthony's 'Iconic Moment'
Kiyan And La La Celebrate Carmelo
Last month, during the NBA All-Star Game, Spike Lee presented the Los Angeles Lakers star and other veteran basketballers, including Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, as the 75th Anniversary team. He was part of the forwards for the team alongside Kevin Durant and Lebron James, and his son Kiyan witnessed the ceremony, and La La congratulated him on her Instagram in a short message.
"Super happy @kiyananthony got to witness such an iconic moment in history honoring his dad @carmeloanthony and the NBA 75 🏆one day he will look back and really realize the greatness he was surrounded by this day🙏🏽"
Moving On
The actress finally filed for divorce in 2021 after 11 years of marriage, and La La finally opened up about the situation. Since La La and Carmelo separated once in 2017 for a long period, she revealed the emotions aren't as novel as people would expect.
"I still have my moments, but for the most part I can talk about it now and laugh about it and find the humor in it all. Otherwise, I'd be a basket case — I already went through that part."
She told Angie Martinez she'd probably never get married again, but she's trying to stay positive and open to possible love relationships. Though she's not healed completely, the actress mentioned that it's an interesting process, and she's getting there. The Think Like a Man actress said Kiyan would always be her top priority regardless of her situation.
Co-Parenting In Peace
Speaking on The Real, she explained that her co-parenting relationship with Carmelo is good because they want to remind their child they used to be in love. La La said she never wants Kiyan to feel like he was a mistake since she and Carmelo reflect on him just as he is of them.
La La Wants Kiyan To Be Happy
La La claims her number one job is being a mom to Kiyan. When asked about her dream for her son, she replied,
"I want you to be happy, I want you to be healthy, I want you to find love, and live the kind of life you live now. As a mom to see your kid happy, that's my dream for you."