A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Lindsey Vonn certainly knows how to live in style. And she wasn't going to let a breakup interfere with her certain standard of living. Last February, Vonn broke up with her ex-fiancé P.K. Subban. Shortly after, she listed their home and purchased a new Beverly Hills mansion that's sure to be the envy of everyone.

The 37-year-old alpine ski star is living it up. While her current home is a bit of a downgrade from the $6.7 million mansion she previously owned, no one can accuse Vonn of slumming it up. Vonn has been enjoying the sunshine and lifestyle that comes with the West Coast. And she has the perfect bachelorette pad to do so. (Of course, it has a pool.). Let's take a look at Vonn's lavish mansion.