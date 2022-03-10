Kathy Wakile Talks Teresa Giudice Feud And What She Misses Most From 'RHONJ'

Kathy Wakile recently spoke to Lawrence Zarian about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While appearing on California Live, Wakile, who appeared on the Bravo reality series from season three through season five, admitted that she does miss one particular aspect of the show before sharing what would happen if she and her cousin, Teresa Giudice were to have a sit-down with one another about their family feud.

“The thing I miss the most… the opportunity to meet people," Wakile began to Zarian.