MMA Rumors: Dana White 'Sets Up' Conor McGregor For UFC Lightweight Title Fight

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, via YouTube, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping talked about McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the Octagon. Though several fighters are ahead of him in the UFC lightweight rankings, Rogan believes UFC President Dana White is creating a path for McGregor to face the winner of the Charles Oliveira-Justin Gaethje bout.

"When Dana said that Makhachev now has to fight Beneil Dariush before he can fight for the title, I think that sets up a Conor fight (for the title). I think that’s probably why he really did it,” Rogan said, as quoted by MMA Junkie. “It’s kind of crazy.”