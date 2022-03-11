Ever since they met on set when they were younger, Tisdale and Hudgens were inseparable. They worked on a huge franchise together, and although they are working on their own projects now, the two BFF's will always be there to support one another. When they are spotted together, Tisdale and Hudgens have big smiles on their faces, and it appears they bring out the best in each other. The two stars have a strong connection that can't be broken and their friendship will last, even as time flies by.